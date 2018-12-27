This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Brazil and Man City forward Robinho joins Turkish Super Lig leaders

During his time with Sivasspor, he scored 12 goals during 30 matches.

By AFP Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 10:23 PM
Robinho (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER BRAZIL FORWARD Robinho transferred on Thursday to Turkish Super Lig leaders Basaksehir, the club said, from Sivasspor whom he had signed with earlier this year.

“The club has reached an agreement with Demir Group Sivasspor Club for the transfer of Robson De Souza (Robinho),” Goksel Gumusdag, chairman of Istanbul’s Basaksehir, said in a statement.

The club did not give more details on the transfer.

Sivasspor, based in the city of Sivas in central Anatolia, signed the former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester City player in a one-and-a-half year deal in January despite his rape conviction.

Robinho was found guilty by an Italian court last year of taking part in the gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in January 2013, when the Brazilian was playing for Milan in Serie A.

Robinho, 34, has insisted he is innocent and was appealing the conviction while his sentence remained suspended.

During his time with Sivasspor, he scored 12 goals during 30 matches and provided five assists.

Sivasspor are ninth in the Super Lig.

© AFP 2018 

