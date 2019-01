Martin O'Neill spent five years in charge of Ireland.

Martin O'Neill spent five years in charge of Ireland.

EX-IRELAND BOSS Martin O’Neill has been confirmed as the new Nottingham Forest manager.

The 66-year-old coach, who spent 10 years with Forest as a player and won countless trophies including two European Cups, has been on the lookout for a new job since leaving his role as Ireland boss last November.

Forest, who are currently ninth in the Championship, recently parted company with Aitor Karanka.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: