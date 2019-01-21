This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Excellent business as Exeter tie England trio down to new deals

Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie have all signed fresh two-year deals with the Premiership club.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,958 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4450742
Nowell has committed his future to the Chiefs.
Image: Inpho/Tommy Dickson
Nowell has committed his future to the Chiefs.
Nowell has committed his future to the Chiefs.
Image: Inpho/Tommy Dickson

EXETER CHIEFS HAVE announced that England internationals Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie have all signed new two-year deals at Sandy Park.

The trio graduated through the club’s academy and have each gone on to make more than 100 first-team appearances.

All were part of the Chiefs’ Premiership title success in 2016-17 and it was confirmed on Sunday that they had committed their futures to Exeter until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Versatile back Nowell, centre Slade and front-row forward Cowan-Dickie have all been named in Eddie Jones’ England squad for next month’s Six Nations opener against defending champions Ireland, and Exeter’s director of rugby Rob Baxter revealed negotiations had proved to be straightforward.

“I know people have been waiting to hear the news on these three guys for quite a while,” he told the club’s official website. “However, the truth is the talk on their extensions started pretty early and that they have gone quite simply.

“I know sometimes it must seem a little difficult when there is a lot of paper talk about players leaving or interest being shown in them, but all three guys said right from the beginning that their intentions were to stay at Exeter and that they wanted to stay with us long term.

“All it really came down to is just finding that right balance in that they feel appreciated here, and we feel that they are right value for us.

“To be fair, that was relatively simple, so we are delighted to keep them and we are hoping they can be a core element of what the team can go on to achieve over the next five or six years.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    Tottenham snatch last-gasp victory after Harry Kane's replacement scores own goal
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Key PSG midfielder 'seriously injured' ahead of Man United clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie