Arsenal and Man United set to face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup

ARSENAL VERSUS MANCHESTER United is the standout fixture in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the Premier League rivals set to meet at the Emirates in just under three weeks’ time.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town, while Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace in another all-Premier League clash in the last sixteen.

Liverpool exited the competition on Monday night at Molineux, losing 2-1 to Wolves thanks to a sublime Rubin Neves strike from 30 yards, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s men now set to face either Shrewsbury or Stoke City.

Carlow striker Padraig Amond was the FA Cup hero for Newport County yesterday, with the 30-year-old former Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers player scoring an 85h-minute penalty to knock out Leicester City.

His side will travel to face Middlesborough in the next round, while Ireland trio Shaun Williams, Aiden O’Brien and Alex Pearce will welcome Everton to The Den as the Premier League outfit travel away to face Millwall.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

All games take place across the weekend of the 25th-28th of January.

Swansea City vs Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham

Shrewsbury/Stoke City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley vs Derby County/Southampton

Doncaster Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town

Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Newport County

Manchester City vs Burnley

Barnet vs Brentford

Portsmouth vs QPR

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: