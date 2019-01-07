This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal and Man United set to face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup

The Premier League rivals will meet in just under three weeks’ time at the Emirates.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 7 Jan 2019, 9:59 PM
26 minutes ago 2,794 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4427347
The FA Cup trophy (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
The FA Cup trophy (file pic).
The FA Cup trophy (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

ARSENAL VERSUS MANCHESTER United is the standout fixture in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the Premier League rivals set to meet at the Emirates in just under three weeks’ time.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town, while Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace in another all-Premier League clash in the last sixteen.

Liverpool exited the competition on Monday night at Molineux, losing 2-1 to Wolves thanks to a sublime Rubin Neves strike from 30 yards, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s men now set to face either Shrewsbury or Stoke City. 

Carlow striker Padraig Amond was the FA Cup hero for Newport County yesterday, with the 30-year-old former Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers player scoring an 85h-minute penalty to knock out Leicester City.

His side will travel to face Middlesborough in the next round, while Ireland trio Shaun Williams, Aiden O’Brien and Alex Pearce will welcome Everton to The Den as the Premier League outfit travel away to face Millwall.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

All games take place across the weekend of the 25th-28th of January.

  • Swansea City vs Gillingham
  • AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham
  • Shrewsbury/Stoke City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Millwall vs Everton
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion
  • Bristol City vs Bolton Wanderers
  • Accrington Stanley vs Derby County/Southampton
  • Doncaster Rovers vs Oldham Athletic
  • Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town
  • Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
  • Middlesbrough vs Newport County
  • Manchester City vs Burnley
  • Barnet vs Brentford
  • Portsmouth vs QPR
  • Arsenal vs Manchester United
  • Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

