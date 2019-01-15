This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Lenihan on target in extra-time defeat to Newcastle while Sheffield book date with Chelsea

There were three FA Cup third round replays down for decision on Tuesday.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 10:58 PM
23 minutes ago 784 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4442348
Ireland's Lenihan scoring his side's second goal against Newcastle.
Image: Mike Egerton
Ireland's Lenihan scoring his side's second goal against Newcastle.
Ireland's Lenihan scoring his side's second goal against Newcastle.
Image: Mike Egerton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Darragh Lenihan was on target for Blackburn but they failed to pull off an FA Cup shock against Newcastle after their third round replay went to extra-time.

Newcastle survived as they blew a two-goal lead before hitting back to win 4-2 in the end.

Rafael Benitez sent out an under-strength line-up featuring eight changes from Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The stand-ins made a fast start when Sean Longstaff scored his first goal for Newcastle.

The 21-year-old found the net inside the first minute with a deflected strike from outside the penalty area.

Callum Roberts, handed his first Newcastle appearance since January 2015, doubled their lead in the 22nd minute with his first goal for the club.

But Blackburn pulled a goal back 12 minutes before half-time through former Newcastle forward Adam Armstrong.

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United - FA Cup - Third Round - Replay - Ewood Park Lenihan along with his Blackburn teammate Adam Armstrong. Source: Martin Rickett

And the Republic of Ireland international Lenihan equalised for Blackburn with a header in first-half stoppage time.

It took extra-time to settle the tie, with Blackburn’s Bradley Dack missing a golden chance before Joselu pounced to slot home in the 105th minute after Rovers goalkeeper David Raya spilled Fabian Schar’s drive.

Ayoze Perez completed Newcastle’s escape act moments later when he cut in from the right and fired home.

Yet injuries to Ireland’s Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles will cast a shadow over the win for Benitez.

Newcastle, who haven’t won the FA Cup since 1955, host fellow Premier League club Watford in the fourth round.

In the night’s other third-round replays, Sheffield Wednesday booked a trip to holders Chelsea as the second-tier strugglers won 1-0 at League One side Luton.

Wednesday are without a permanent manager while they wait for Steve Bruce to take charge on 1 February.

But the Championship outfit avoided an upset at Kenilworth Road against a Luton team who are chasing promotion after a 13-match unbeaten run.

Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday - FA Cup - Third Round - Replay - Kenilworth Road Luton Town's Jack Stacey and Sheffield Wednesday's Atdhe Nuhiu battling for possession during their FA Cup clash. Source: Nick Potts

Atdhe Nuhiu won it for Wednesday when the striker’s effort was deflected past James Shea in the 46th minute.

Luton came close to levelling with 13 minutes to go when James Collins diverted Sonny Bradley’s header on to a post.

Bradley’s header was then nodded off the line by Nuhiu in the closing moments.

Luton’s previous manager Nathan Jones recently left to take charge at Stoke, but his first home game in charge of the Championship side was ruined by third-tier Shrewsbury’s remarkable 3-2 win.

Jones’ team appeared to be cruising after a first-half double from teenager Tyrese Campbell, the son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell.

However, James Bolton netted 19 minutes left before Fejiri Okenabirhie equalised from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

Josh Laurent capped the stunning fightback when he struck in the 81st minute to earn a fourth-round home tie against Premier League side Wolves.

FA Cup results:

Blackburn 2-4 Newcastle (AET)

Luton Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City 2-3 Shrewsbury Town

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

© AFP 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham
    Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham
    Spurs confirm lengthy absence for Harry Kane
    The €22 million Cardiff target outscoring Neymar and Cavani in France
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Walker: Being dropped by Manchester City a reality check
    Walker: Being dropped by Manchester City a reality check
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    David Silva makes history as Man City close the gap on Liverpool
    NFL
    Death, taxes, and the New England Patriots
    Death, taxes, and the New England Patriots
    Brees orchestrates comeback as Saints end Eagles' run
    Sony Michel stars with three touchdowns as Patriots see off Chargers to set up Chiefs clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie