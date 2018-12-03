Liverpool draw Wolves in the FA Cup, Man United paired with Reading

THE FA CUP third round draw has been made this evening.
2018 winners Chelsea will take on Championship opposition in Nottingham Forest at home, while Premier League leaders Manchester City (v Rotherham) and last year’s beaten finalists Manchester United (v Reading) have been handed similar tasks.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are away to fellow top flight club Wolves, who knocked Jurgen Klopp’s side out at the fourth round two seasons ago.
The ties will be played on the weekend of 4-7 January.
Here’s the draw in full:
- Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
- Aston Villa v Swansea City
- Bolton Wanderers v Walsall/Sunderland
- Bournemouth v Brighton&Hove Albion
- Brentford v Oxford United
- Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
- Burnley v Barnsley
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town
- Derby County v Southampton
- Everton v Lincoln City
- Fulham v Oldham Athletic
- Gillingham v Cardiff City
- Guiseley/Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon
- Man City v Rotherham United
- Man United v Reading
- Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford
- Millwall v Hull City
- Newcastle v Blackburn Rovers
- Norwich City v Portsmouth
- Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers
- QPR v Leeds United
- Sheffield United v Barnet
- Sheffield Wed v Luton Town
- Shrewsbury v Stoke City
- Solihull/Blackpool v Arsenal
- Tranmere Rovers/Southport v Tottenham
- West Brom v Wigan Athletic
- West Ham v Birmingham City
- Woking v Watford
- Wolves v Liverpool
- Wrexham/Newport County v Leicester City
