Liverpool draw Wolves in the FA Cup, Man United paired with Reading

The Reds lost to Wolves in January 2017. Source: Peter Byrne

THE FA CUP third round draw has been made this evening.

2018 winners Chelsea will take on Championship opposition in Nottingham Forest at home, while Premier League leaders Manchester City (v Rotherham) and last year’s beaten finalists Manchester United (v Reading) have been handed similar tasks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are away to fellow top flight club Wolves, who knocked Jurgen Klopp’s side out at the fourth round two seasons ago.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 4-7 January.

Here’s the draw in full:

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Aston Villa v Swansea City

Bolton Wanderers v Walsall/Sunderland

Bournemouth v Brighton&Hove Albion

Brentford v Oxford United

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Barnsley

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town

Derby County v Southampton

Everton v Lincoln City

Fulham v Oldham Athletic

Gillingham v Cardiff City

Guiseley/Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon

Man City v Rotherham United

Man United v Reading

Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford

Millwall v Hull City

Newcastle v Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City v Portsmouth

Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers

QPR v Leeds United

Sheffield United v Barnet

Sheffield Wed v Luton Town

Shrewsbury v Stoke City

Solihull/Blackpool v Arsenal

Tranmere Rovers/Southport v Tottenham

West Brom v Wigan Athletic

West Ham v Birmingham City

Woking v Watford

Wolves v Liverpool

Wrexham/Newport County v Leicester City

