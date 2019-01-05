Burnley through thanks to Woods' 90th-minute penalty, while Brighton overcome Bournemouth

BRIGHTON BEAT PREMIER League opposition on the road in the FA Cup on Saturday, as Chris Hughton’s men overcame Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality to book their place in the fourth round.

Ireland international Shane Duffy provided the assist for the Seagulls’ third goal, with strikes from Anthony Knockaert and Yves Bissouma giving the visitors a 2-0 lead heading into half-time. Marc Pugh halved the deficit, before Duffy set up Florin Andone to wrap up the win.

Elsewhere Burnley overcame Championship opposition to book their place in the fourth round — Chris Wood notching a dramatic 90th minute penalty for Sean Dyche’s men — while West Ham dispatched Birmingham thanks to goals either side of the break from Marko Arnautović and Andy Carroll.

Meanwhile Saturday also saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secure his fifth consecutive win as caretaker manager of Manchester United. First-half goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku dispatched Reading 2-0 at Old Trafford.

FA Cup third round results:

Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton

Burnley 1-0 Barnsley

Man United 2-0 Reading

Sheffield United 0-0 Luton Town

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Stoke City

West Brom 1-0 Wigan

West Ham 2-0 Birmingham City

