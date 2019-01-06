Bielsa's Leeds suffer early FA Cup exit, while Sadlier makes debut as Doncaster shock Preston

KIERAN SADLIER MADE a brief cameo at the end of Doncaster’s surprise 3-1 win away to Preston North End on Sunday to make his first appearance for the club since leaving Cork City.

The forward scored 23 goals in all competitions last season and sealed a move to the Championship outfit last month. With his side two goals to the good the former West Ham and St Mirren forward was brought on off the bench to make his debut.

The game also marked the return of Sean Maguire, who has recovered from a hamstring injury suffered against Northern Ireland in November, with the striker also brought on in the second half as his side endured a tough afternoon at Deepdale

Elsewhere in the FA Cup high-flying Leeds United made an early exit in the third round at the hands of QPR. Aramide Oteh gave Steve McClaren’s men the lead from the penalty spot, before Aapo Halme equalised just two minutes later, with Jake Bidwell hitting a 75th-minute winner at Loftus Road.

It was a positive day for Ireland trio Aiden O’Brien, Shaun Williams and Alex Pearce with Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday meanwhile — their side overcoming Hull City 2-1 to book their passage into the next round.

FA Cup results:

Millwall 2-1 Hull City

Preston North End 1-3 Doncaster Rovers

QPR 2-1 Leeds United

Man City 7-0 Rotherham United

Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

Woking 0-2 Watford

