FA investigating alleged homophobic abuse of Sol Campbell

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION is investigating alleged homophobic abuse aimed at Sol Campbell during last Saturday’s League Two match between Cheltenham Town and Macclesfield Town.

Concerns were raised by some individuals on social media after the match at Whaddon Road, which Cheltenham won 3-2, suggesting visiting manager Campbell was the target of derogatory chants.

Cheltenham have not responded directly to the allegations relating to former Arsenal star Campbell, but the club did publish a message on its official website on Monday to remind fans that, “it is against the law to shout or chant abuse on the grounds of ability or disability; age; gender; gender reassignment; marital status or civil partnership; pregnancy and maternity; race, nationality or ethnicity; religion or belief; or sexual orientation.”

They added: “The aim of Cheltenham Town FC’s Equality Policy is to promote our own equality objectives and in doing so, help to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect. Football is for everyone; it belongs to and should be enjoyed by anyone who wants to participate in it, whether as a player, official, staff member or spectator.”

Omnisport understands Macclesfield and Campbell are happy to leave the matter in the hands of the FA.

The 44-year-old took charge of the League Two strugglers last November, when the club was bottom of the table, and has steered them to within two points of safety.

