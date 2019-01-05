This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea midfielder Fabregas bids tearful farewell ahead of Monaco move

The Spain international is on the verge of joining of the Ligue 1 side, and said farewell to his home fans in Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,357 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4425361

CHELSEA MIDFIELDER CESC Fabregas bid a tearful farewell to the Stamford Bridge crowd on Saturday as he closes in on a move to Monaco. 

The 31-year-old started against Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup third-round tie, wearing the captain’s armband for the Blues. 

Fabregas had the perfect opportunity to sign off with a goal, but he saw a 30th-minute penalty saved by Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele. 

Nevertheless, Alvaro Morata scored a brace to give Chelsea an advantage heading into the game’s closing stages . 

With Chelsea up 2-0 late in the game, Fabregas was given a chance to say farewell to the Blues faithful as he was subbed off by manager Maurizio Sarri. 

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Stamford Bridge Fabregas appears emotional after leaving the field. Source: John Walton

Fabregas embraced team-mate David Luiz before taking his time exiting the pitch, applauding the Stamford Bridge crowd. 

The Spaniard was seen holding back tears as he made his way to the bench for the last five minutes of Chelsea’s victory. 

The emotion Fabregas displayed seemed to confirm his impending move to Monaco.

Fabregas saw his playing time diminish this season, as Sarri prefers to use Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic ahead of the Spaniard in his system. 

After moving from Barcelona in 2014, Fabregas has spent four and a half seasons with the Blues, winning two league titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup. 

He will join a Monaco side managed by his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry. The principality side is in the midst of a difficult season, sitting second from bottom in Ligue 1. 

