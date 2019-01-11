This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cesc Fabregas completes move to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco

The Spaniard made his final appearance for Chelsea during last week’s FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

By AFP Friday 11 Jan 2019, 6:02 PM
34 minutes ago 994 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4435968
Cesc Fabregas completes his move to Monaco.
Cesc Fabregas completes his move to Monaco.
Cesc Fabregas completes his move to Monaco.

CESC FABREGAS HAS completed his move to from Chelsea to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco.

Fabregas put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Stade Louis II after passing a medical earlier in the day, as he teams up with former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry on the Mediterranean coast.

A source told AFP that Chelsea will only receive payments related to Fabregas’ performance on the Mediterranean coast, contrasting with media reports that Monaco had already agreed to pay Chelsea 10 million euros ($11.5 million) for the player who could now make his debut for his new club in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game away at Marseille.

“It is a great pleasure to join AS Monaco, a new project for me,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The group is of quality with young players and a young coach. I’m here to help the team, I’m looking forward to starting, we have a great match to play in Marseille on Sunday. I am very excited.

Fabregas played with Henry at Arsenal at the start of his career, between 2003 and 2007, and the two share the same agent in Darren Dein.

Now 31, Fabregas eventually made the same move as Henry when he left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona, but he returned to English football with Chelsea in 2014.

After winning two Premier League titles with the Blues, he has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Fabregas made a tearful farewell to Chelsea fans in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at home against Nottingham Forest, where he had a penalty saved.

Britain Soccer FA Cup Cesc Fabregas said goodbye to the Stamford Bridge faithful last weekend. Source: Alastair Grant

Club Crisis

Having enjoyed a glittering career, capped by winning the World Cup with Spain in 2010, Fabregas arrives at a club who were French champions just 18 months ago but are currently in crisis.

France legend Henry was appointed coach in October after Monaco started the season poorly under Leonardo Jardim.

However, they have won just twice in nine league games since Henry’s arrival and currently languish in the relegation zone, five points from safety before the weekend’s matches.

Nevertheless, Monaco have already progressed in both domestic cup competitions since the turn of the year, and the arrival of Fabregas takes the number of signings made by Monaco in the January window to three already.

Veteran defender Naldo was the first to join from German club Schalke 04, and on Thursday Monaco announced the signing of France under-21 left-back Fode Ballo-Toure from Lille for 11 million euros plus bonuses.

One player who will not now be signing on at the Stade Louis II, though, is the midfielder William Vainqueur.

The former Marseille and Roma player was expected to put pen to paper on a move from Turkish club Antalyaspor, but Monaco announced earlier on Friday that he had failed a medical due to a calf problem.

© – AFP 2018

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Cesc Fabregas completes move to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco
    Cesc Fabregas completes move to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco
    Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation
    'Like my dog, when you go in the park, you have to give freedom and trust'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    Sexton rehabbing knee issue as Leinster provide update on injured players
    Leinster without Sexton, Henshaw, Toner and Kearney for Toulouse showdown
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery realises the problems of following Wenger and other Premier League talking points
    Emery realises the problems of following Wenger and other Premier League talking points
    Jose Mourinho returns to football as TV pundit
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie