Monday 31 December, 2018
Springbok scrum-half de Klerk tied down as he signs long-term Sale deal

The World Rugby Player of the Year nominee said it was ‘humbling’ to be offered a new contract with a year to go on his previous deal.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Dec 2018, 1:51 PM
https://the42.ie/4418606
Sale Sharks star Faf De Klerk.

SOUTH AFRICA SCRUM-HALF Faf de Klerk has signed a new deal with Sale Sharks until 2023.

The Springboks pivot has been outstanding since joining the Premiership club at the start of last season.

De Klerk was shortlisted for the World Player of the Year in November after some exceptional performances for his country following his call-up for the Test series win over England.

Sale announced on New Year’s Eve that they have tied the 27-year-old down to a long-term contract.

De Klerk said: “It’s humbling to know a club wants to extend your contract, even though you still have more than a year left on your current one.

“I would not have re-signed if I did not enjoy it here in the north west and really do believe in what we are trying to achieve here at Sale. I want to thank Dimes [director of rugby Steve Diamond] and the owners for giving me this opportunity and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Diamond stated: “I am delighted that Faf has agreed to extend his contract with us.

“Sale Sharks have had some fantastic players throughout the professional era, there are too many to mention, but Faf is one of a few truly world-class players who have been at the club. His ability, attitude and enthusiasm are second to none and are a testament to the professional he is.”

Josh Beaumont, Ben Curry and Jono Ross also recently committed their futures to the Sharks.

