Sunday 4 November, 2018
Hoare goes from hero to villain as Dundalk and Cork City score in frantic few minutes at FAI Cup final

Dundalk’s Sean Hoare got Dundalk off the mark only to concede a penalty 60 seconds later.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,680 Views 1 Comment
DUNDALK AND CORK City are level at half-time in the FAI Cup final after both sides scored within minutes of each other in the opening 45 minutes at the Aviva Stadium.

The league champions took the lead on 18 minutes after Sean Hoare finished a Michael Duffy corner to the net with a brilliant header past Mark McNulty.

It was a brilliant score which got Dundalk off the mark in style.

His moment of glory was shortlived however as he conceded a penalty to the Cork opposition 60 seconds later.

The Dundalk defender put in a rather clumsy challenge into the back of Karl Sheppard in the box, and the referee made no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Kieran Sadlier stepped up to take the spot kick and managed to steer the ball low and into the net past the clutches of Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers to level proceedings.

Dundalk came close to stealing the lead back later in the half when Brian Gartland got behind a powerful header at the end of a corner from Duffy, but Cork’s Shane Griffin was well positioned to clear the ball off the line.

