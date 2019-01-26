This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Champion trainer Mullins aims to continue his brilliant winning run at Fairyhouse

A Grade 3 Mares Novice Hurdle is the highlight of the card at the Meath race track today.

By Racing Post Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
Mullins has won the race seven times in the last eight seasons.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE BETVICTOR SOLERINA Mares Novice Hurdle (1.35pm) is the highlight on an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon where the opening contest is due off at 12pm.

Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins has enjoyed a stranglehold on this Grade 3 race in recent years having sent out seven of the last eight winners, with the race abandoned in 2013 due to inclement weather conditions.

In 2016 his Limini duly obliged before going on to win at the Cheltenham Festival in March that year and Laurina last season did likewise and also used this race as a stepping-stone to Cotswolds success.

His sole representative among the seven runners declared is Robin De Carlow, a four-time winner and carrying the colours of the Supreme Horse Racing Club.

Gordon Elliott sent out the Gigginstown-owned Shattered Love to win it two years ago and his sole challenger this time is Tintangle who has three previous wins to her credit for the same connections.

Also declared is Henry De Bromhead’s promising Honeysuckle who kept her unbeaten record intact when scoring at Thurles last month. Rachael Blackmore, seven winners adrift (79-72) of championship leader Paul Townend in the Irish jump riders title race, is booked to ride.

Townend, who is 1/4 with the bookmakers to win his second crown, has four rides on the card including Real Steel in the opening Book Easter Tickets Beginners Chase (12pm), a final fence faller at Leopardstown over the Christmas period when holding every chance in a race won by the useful Paloma Blue.

The going at Fairyhouse is good to yielding on the hurdle track and good to yielding, yielding in places on the chase track.

Racing Post

