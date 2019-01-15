This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major Six Nations blow for Wales as Faletau fractures his arm

The 28-year-old was making his Bath comeback from another broken forearm.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 9:51 AM
1 hour ago 1,830 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440416

BATH HAVE CONFIRMED that Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau fractured his arm during last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Wasps.

Although Bath did not confirm how long Faletau will be sidelined for, the unfortunately-timed injury means Faletau is set to miss the majority of the upcoming Six Nations.

Taulupe Faletau charges at Jamie Heaslip and Jack McGrath Faletau is first-choice for Wales at number eight. Source: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

There is still a chance that the number eight could return to fitness in time for the final round clash with Ireland in Cardiff on 16 March, but the injury is a major blow to Wales ahead of their opener away to France on Friday 1 February. 

28-year-old Faletau also missed the 2018 November Tests due to a fractured arm, which he suffered in October of last year while playing for Bath.

Faletau was making his comeback from that injury in last weekend’s win over Wasps, performing impressively, but has now suffered another fracture in his forearm.

Wales coach Warren Gatland already has a back row injury list that includes Dan Lydiate, Aaron Shingler and Ellis Jenkins.

Gatland is due to name his Six Nations squad today, with the likes of Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainright, Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty likely to be among the back rows included.

It remains to be seen whether Faletau can overcome the fracture in his forearm to feature in the championship.

“Bath Rugby can confirm that Taulupe Faletau suffered a fracture to his forearm in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Wasps,” reads a statement from Bath this morning.

“Faletau was making his return following another fracture which occurred in October. 

“It’s not yet known at this time how long Taulupe will be out of action.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:



