This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wasps complete 'massive coup' by signing World Cup winner Fekitoa

The New Zealand centre will join the Premiership outfit from Toulon at the end of the season.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 1:46 PM
44 minutes ago 2,686 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4443250
Malakai Fekitoa scoring a try for New Zealand against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2016.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Malakai Fekitoa scoring a try for New Zealand against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2016.
Malakai Fekitoa scoring a try for New Zealand against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2016.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

NEW ZEALAND CENTRE Malakai Fekitoa will join Wasps from Top 14 side Toulon at the end of the season, the English Premiership club announced today.

Fekitoa has scored eight tries in 24 games for the All Blacks, including two at the 2015 World Cup, when New Zealand retained the trophy.

“Malakai is a world-class player with bags of talent,” said Wasps rugby director Dai Young. “He’s a proven player at the top level, and to bring someone of his calibre to Wasps is a massive coup for the club.”

Fekitoa said: “Wasps are a team that play an exciting brand of rugby and are very ambitious. Hopefully I can help them push forward and achieve silverware in the next few years.”

Confirmation of the signing comes just 24 hours after Wasps announced the departures of full-back Willie le Roux and England forward Nathan Hughes.

Hughes will move to Bristol next season on a three-year deal, while it is understood that South Africa international Le Roux could join a Japanese club.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Xavi: Bayern Munich star defender Kimmich is the 'perfect player' for Barca
    Xavi: Bayern Munich star defender Kimmich is the 'perfect player' for Barca
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    'I'd be amazed if Daryl Murphy doesn't come back into the Ireland squad'
    Irish international Megan Campbell nearing end of injury hell
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'
    Former Arsenal striker laments 'saddest day' of life after medals vanish
    Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie