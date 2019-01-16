Wasps complete 'massive coup' by signing World Cup winner Fekitoa

Malakai Fekitoa scoring a try for New Zealand against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2016.

NEW ZEALAND CENTRE Malakai Fekitoa will join Wasps from Top 14 side Toulon at the end of the season, the English Premiership club announced today.

Fekitoa has scored eight tries in 24 games for the All Blacks, including two at the 2015 World Cup, when New Zealand retained the trophy.

“Malakai is a world-class player with bags of talent,” said Wasps rugby director Dai Young. “He’s a proven player at the top level, and to bring someone of his calibre to Wasps is a massive coup for the club.”

Fekitoa said: “Wasps are a team that play an exciting brand of rugby and are very ambitious. Hopefully I can help them push forward and achieve silverware in the next few years.”

Confirmation of the signing comes just 24 hours after Wasps announced the departures of full-back Willie le Roux and England forward Nathan Hughes.

Hughes will move to Bristol next season on a three-year deal, while it is understood that South Africa international Le Roux could join a Japanese club.

