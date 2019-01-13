Supreme Novices the target as Felix Desjy claims impressive Moscow Flyer victory

Felix Desjy gives trainer Gordon Elliott a first win in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown



FELIX DESJY GOT back to winning ways at Punchestown today to give Gordon Elliott a first win in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

Davy Russell was stood down with an injury so Sean Flanagan took up the ride and the pair powered to an impressive win ahead of the Jessica Harrington-trained Jetez, five lengths back.

“He disappointed us a few times since winning his maiden at Galway,” said trainer Elliott afterwards. “Letting him stride on like he did today could be the key to him.

“He might run at Leopardstown on Dublin Racing Festival weekend and I’d imagine the Supreme Novices’ will be the race for him at Cheltenham.

“He was very slick there today so we’re happy,” he added.