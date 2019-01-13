This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Supreme Novices the target as Felix Desjy claims impressive Moscow Flyer victory

It was a first win in the race for Gordon Elliott

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,358 Views No Comments
FELIX DESJY GOT back to winning ways at Punchestown today to give Gordon Elliott a first win in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle. 

Davy Russell was stood down with an injury so Sean Flanagan took up the ride and the pair powered to an impressive win ahead of the Jessica Harrington-trained Jetez, five lengths back.

“He disappointed us a few times since winning his maiden at Galway,” said trainer Elliott afterwards. “Letting him stride on like he did today could be the key to him.

“He might run at Leopardstown on Dublin Racing Festival weekend and I’d imagine the Supreme Novices’ will be the race for him at Cheltenham.

“He was very slick there today so we’re happy,” he added. 

