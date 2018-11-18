This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Limerick beat Cork as 12,674 turn out in Boston for Fenway Classic final

Limerick beat Wexford and Cork beat Clare in the semi-finals of the Super 11 exhibition in Boston.

By John Fallon Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,378 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4346414
Limerick finish the season with another win.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Limerick finish the season with another win.
Limerick finish the season with another win.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Limerick 38

Cork 30

John Fallon reports from Fenway Park

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick rounded off a glorious year by capturing the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic.

Limerick never trailed in the final as they built on a blistering start to finish as they added the Players’ Champions Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Limerick led by 24-13 at half time, having raced into a 21-0 lead after just eight minutes as John Kiely’s men blitzed the Munster champions.

Barry Murphy blasted home two five-pointers from short corners and after Tom Morrissey chipped in with two other goals, they pulled further clear with an excellent effort from distance from Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch.

Cork eventually got moving and Patrick Horgan fired home a five-pointer and then added another three-point effort.

But Kyle Hayes extended Limerick’s lead before Cork cut the gap before the break when Shane Kingston found the net from a short corner to leave them 11 adrift at the interval.

They would have been further behind had Anthony Nash not produced a string of stunning saves which had the crowd of 12,674 on their feet.

Tom Morrissey and Bill Cooper exchanged three-pointers after the restart and Patrick Horgan cut the gap to 27-19 but Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid was also in top form.

Another effort from distance from Lynch extended Limerick’s lead, with an effort from Andrew La Touche Cosgrave making 35-19 going into the final quarter.

Conor Lehane and Cooper reduced the margin before Barry Murphy hit back for Limerick to seal the win. 

Scorers for Limerick: B Murphy 13, C Lynch 10, T Morrissey 9, K Hayes 3, A la Touche Cosgrave 3.
Scorers for Cork: P Horgan 16, B Cooper 6, S Kingston 5, C Lehane 3

Limerick: N Quaid, S Hickey, R English, S Finn, D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey, C Lynch, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy, T Morrissey, P Ryan, B Nash, G Hegarty, K Hayes, B Hennessy, A La Touche Cosgrave, O O’Reilly, A Gillane, B Murphy, P O’Loughlin, L Lyons, W O’Meara, D Reidy, C Ryan. 

Cork: A Nash, S O’Donoghue, D Cahalane, C Spillane, C Joyce, E Cadogan, M Coleman, B Cooper, D Kearney, C Lehane, S Kingston, L Meade, T O’Mahony, P Horgan, J O’Connor, E Murphy, R O’Flynn, W Kearney, D Griffin, D Browne, J Coughlan, M Collins, C Twomey, S Murphy. 

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

