Fermanagh's Dolan comes up short in World Championship quarter-final

BRENDAN DOLAN’S SUPERB run through the PDC World Darts Championship has come to an end.

The 45-year-old Fermanagh native suffered a 5-1 defeat to English debutant Nathan Aspinall in the first quarter-final at Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

Dolan had reached the last eight for the first time by seeing off the challenge of Dutch opponent Benito van de Pas at the London venue yesterday.

However, he was unable to produce more heroics today, as Aspinall stormed his way to a semi-final clash with Michael Smith or Luke Humphries.

The 27-year-old finished with an average of 99.72 and a checkout ratio of just over 40%, winning 15 legs to Dolan’s eight.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: