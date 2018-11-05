This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
14-year-old striker produces deft finish in Paraguay's biggest derby

Cerro Porteno teenager Fernando Ovelar bagged his first senior goal in Sunday’s Superclasico draw with rivals Olimpia.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Nov 2018, 11:30 AM
FERNANDO OVELAR IS just 14 years old but scored his first goal in professional football as Cerro Porteno drew 2-2 with rivals Olimpia in Paraguay’s Division Profesional yesterday.

In what was only his second senior appearance, the teenager burst into the penalty area and deftly flicked the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar, sparking wild celebrations among supporters and team-mates.

Source: Luis Mendoza/YouTube

Olimpia levelled the match through Nestor Camacho’s first-half strike before late drama at Estadio Defensores del Chaco saw stoppage-time goals at either end and both sides have a player sent off.

