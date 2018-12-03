This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Feyenoord fans throw extra ball onto the pitch just as PSV were about to score

The Eredivisie leaders’ unbeaten league streak came to an end in Rotterdam yesterday.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Monday 3 Dec 2018, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,523 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4372784
The second ball was thrown onto the pitch by Feyenoord fans behind the goal.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The second ball was thrown onto the pitch by Feyenoord fans behind the goal.
The second ball was thrown onto the pitch by Feyenoord fans behind the goal.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PSV EINDHOVEN TRAVELLED to face Feyenoord yesterday maintaining an unbeaten record in the Eredivisie in Marco van Bommel’s first season as manager. 

After going two goals down in the first half, Steven Bergwijn managed to pull one back for the league leaders in the 72nd minute and PSV had a chance to draw level a couple of minutes later.

To the disgust of PSV’s players (in particular Denzel Dumfries) a second ball was thrown onto the pitch just as they came very close to adding an equaliser. 

Third-placed Feyenoord held out for the remainder of the match and brought PSV’s unbeaten streak in the league to an end. 

