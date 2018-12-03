Feyenoord fans throw extra ball onto the pitch just as PSV were about to score

The second ball was thrown onto the pitch by Feyenoord fans behind the goal.

PSV EINDHOVEN TRAVELLED to face Feyenoord yesterday maintaining an unbeaten record in the Eredivisie in Marco van Bommel’s first season as manager.

After going two goals down in the first half, Steven Bergwijn managed to pull one back for the league leaders in the 72nd minute and PSV had a chance to draw level a couple of minutes later.

To the disgust of PSV’s players (in particular Denzel Dumfries) a second ball was thrown onto the pitch just as they came very close to adding an equaliser.

🤬 - Feyenoord fans chucking a football on the pitch just as it looked like PSV were about to score is veeeeeeery funny, the absolute bastards. pic.twitter.com/ad176T1qoZ — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) December 3, 2018

Third-placed Feyenoord held out for the remainder of the match and brought PSV’s unbeaten streak in the league to an end.

