This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino

The tournament takes place in Qatar in three years.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 7:01 PM
50 minutes ago 1,009 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4420844
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI Infantino has not ruled out increasing the number of teams participating at the 2022 World Cup to 48.

Qatar will host the next edition of football’s global event after beating off competition from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Since 1998 there have been 32 teams competing at the World Cup, and that is expected to be the same in three years.

However, from the 2026 tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada there will be an extra 16 nations present after FIFA voted through to expand the format in January 2017.

Infantino was a supporter of the expansion and the president of football’s world governing body would be open to bringing the changes forward.

“The World Cup will take place in Qatar with 32 teams. Obviously, if we can increase it to 48 teams and make the world happy we should try it,” Infantino told the Dubai International Sports Conference today.

“If you think it’s a good thing to have 48 teams in the World Cup, why not try four years before, that’s why we are analysing whether it’s possible to have 48 teams already in 2022

“If we can accommodate some of the neighbouring countries in the gulf region which are very close by to host a few games in the World Cup this could be very beneficial for the region and the entire world.

“There are tensions in this particular region and it’s up to their respective leaders to deal with that but maybe it’s easier to talk about a joint football project than more complicated things.

“If it can help all the people in the Gulf and all the countries in the world develop football and bring a positive message to the world about football, then you should give it a try.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Messi is close to Maradona but can't be compared to Pele, says Brazil legend Zico
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    MUNSTER
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Cloete requires further assessment to determine extent of neck injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie