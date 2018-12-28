Own goal of the year? An Italian keeper well and truly f**ked up last night

THE STUFF OF nightmares.
Ascoli goalkeeper Filippo Perucchini was left red-faced last night after basically dribbling the ball into his own net and producing a late, late contender for own goal of the year.
It happened halfway through the first half of his side’s 3-0 Serie B loss to Palermo.
Have a look here:
Surely too late now for own goal of the year.— James Dart (@James_Dart) December 27, 2018
Ascoli goalkeeper Filippo Perucchini: pic.twitter.com/3NCpgzz3DD
Shocking.
