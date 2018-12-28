Own goal of the year? An Italian keeper well and truly f**ked up last night

THE STUFF OF nightmares.

Ascoli goalkeeper Filippo Perucchini was left red-faced last night after basically dribbling the ball into his own net and producing a late, late contender for own goal of the year.

It happened halfway through the first half of his side’s 3-0 Serie B loss to Palermo.

Have a look here:

Surely too late now for own goal of the year.



Ascoli goalkeeper Filippo Perucchini: pic.twitter.com/3NCpgzz3DD — James Dart (@James_Dart) December 27, 2018

Shocking.

