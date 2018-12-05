This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the draws for the 2019 Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions

Reigning champions UCD and UL now know who they will face in the opening rounds next year.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 5:50 PM
UCD and UL players rejoice after winning the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups respectively earlier this year.
UCD and UL players rejoice after winning the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups respectively earlier this year.
MANY OF THE rising stars in GAA discovered what clashes await them in the new year following the draws for the 2019 Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups which took place on Wednesday.

The reigning Sigerson champions UCD will take on Cork IT in their opening tie, while finalists NUI Galway have been paired with St Mary’s in the first round of fixtures.

Meanwhile, the current Fitzgibbon Cup holders UL have been drawn in Group A along with UCC, NUI Galway and UCD. 

The Sigerson Cup final is penciled in for 20 February while the Fitzgibbon Cup decider is set to take place on 23 February. 

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships Launch & Draw Players attending the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships launch and draw at Croke Park. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Here are the draws in full:

Sigerson Cup

Round 1 – 16/20 January

A. DCU DE v IT Carlow
B. QUB v Maynooth U
C. IT Tralee v UU
D. UCC v Athlone IT
E. UCD v Cork IT
F. NUI Galway v St Mary’s 
G. Garda College v IT Sligo
H. Dublin IT v UL

Quarter-Finals – Wednesday 6 February
Semi-Finals — Saturday 16 February 
Final — Wednesday 20 February

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A – UCC, UL, NUI Galway, UCD.
Group B – LIT, IT Carlow, Trinity, Garda College.
Group C – WIT, DCU DE, Cork IT.
Group D – DIT, Mary I, Maynooth U.

Round 1 – Sunday 20 Januray
Round 2 – Wednesday/Thursday 23/24 January
Round 3 — Wednesday/Thursday 30/31 January

Quarter-Finals – Wednesday/Thursday 6/7 February
Semi-Finals — Tuesday 12 February
Final – Saturday 23 February

