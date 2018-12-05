Here are the draws for the 2019 Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions

MANY OF THE rising stars in GAA discovered what clashes await them in the new year following the draws for the 2019 Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups which took place on Wednesday.
The reigning Sigerson champions UCD will take on Cork IT in their opening tie, while finalists NUI Galway have been paired with St Mary’s in the first round of fixtures.
Meanwhile, the current Fitzgibbon Cup holders UL have been drawn in Group A along with UCC, NUI Galway and UCD.
The Sigerson Cup final is penciled in for 20 February while the Fitzgibbon Cup decider is set to take place on 23 February.
Here are the draws in full:
Sigerson Cup
Round 1 – 16/20 January
A. DCU DE v IT Carlow
B. QUB v Maynooth U
C. IT Tralee v UU
D. UCC v Athlone IT
E. UCD v Cork IT
F. NUI Galway v St Mary’s
G. Garda College v IT Sligo
H. Dublin IT v UL
Quarter-Finals – Wednesday 6 February
Semi-Finals — Saturday 16 February
Final — Wednesday 20 February
Fitzgibbon Cup
Group A – UCC, UL, NUI Galway, UCD.
Group B – LIT, IT Carlow, Trinity, Garda College.
Group C – WIT, DCU DE, Cork IT.
Group D – DIT, Mary I, Maynooth U.
Round 1 – Sunday 20 Januray
Round 2 – Wednesday/Thursday 23/24 January
Round 3 — Wednesday/Thursday 30/31 January
Quarter-Finals – Wednesday/Thursday 6/7 February
Semi-Finals — Tuesday 12 February
Final – Saturday 23 February
