Fixture details confirmed as Cork, Dublin, Monaghan and Sligo clubs eye All-Ireland glory

Mourneabbey and Foxrock-Cabinteely face off in the senior final on 8 December.

By Emma Duffy Monday 26 Nov 2018, 6:42 PM
THE CURTAIN COMES down on the ladies football year the weekend after next with three All-Ireland club titles up for grabs — and the LGFA have confirmed all of the fixture details.

A view of Parnell Park ahead of the game A general view of Parnell Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

On Saturday 8 December, there’s an intriguing double-header on the cards in Parnell Park, which will see the 2018 senior and intermediate champions crowned at the final whistle.

First up is the mouthwatering battle of Cork and Dublin as Mourneabbey and Foxrock-Cabinteely [throw-in 5.15pm] both look to put years or hurt and heartbreak behind them, and end their respective long waits to lift the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup.

This comes as the five in-a-row Cork and Munster champions’ fourth All-Ireland final in five years. They fell short to Donegal side Termon in 2014, Donaghmoyne in 2015, bowed out to the same side in the semi-final in 2016, and were defeated by Carnacon last year.

Mourneabbey huddle before the match Mourneabbey huddle at the Donneycarney venue last year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

With all of these sides out of the running now, Shane Ronayne’s charges will hope that they can finally reach the Holy Grail.

Foxrock-Cabinteely will be gunning for glory themselves however, and come as stiff competition with six of Mick Bohan’s All-Ireland champions back-boning the team.

Beaten in the decider by Donaghmoyne in 2016, the four in-a-row Dublin and Leinster champions lost out in the 2015 and 2017 semi-finals — the latter to Mourneabbey in extra-time.

The Foxrock-Cabinteely team Fox-Cab before the 2016 final. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

A head-to-head between Dublin and Monaghan follows suit [throw-in 7.30pm] as Clontarf and Emmet Óg battle it out for All-Ireland intermediate glory, with plenty of talent on show on both sides.

The following day, Duggan Park in Ballinasloe plays host to the All-Ireland junior final meeting of Cork’s Glanmire and Tourlestrane of Sligo [throw-in 1.30pm].

Fans look on during the game Fans at Duggan Park earlier this year. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Saturday 8 December 

All-Ireland senior club championship final

  • Foxrock Cabinteely (Dublin) v Mourneabbey (Cork); 5.15pm, Parnell Park, Donnycarney, Dublin.

All-Ireland intermediate club championship final

  • Clontarf (Dublin) v Emmet Óg (Monaghan); 7.30pm, Parnell Park, Donnycarney, Dublin.

Sunday 9 December

All-Ireland junior club championship final

  • Glanmire (Cork) v Tourlestrane (Sligo); 1.30pm, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Galway.

(Replay(s), if necessary, on Sunday December 16)

