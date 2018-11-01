Poll: Who deserves to be named Footballer of the Year tomorrow night?

THREE DUBS ARE in the running for the big prize.

After Mayo’s Andy Moran and Lee Keegan took the honour over the last two years, the 2018 Footballer of the Year gong will head to a Dublin footballer for the first time since Jack McCaffrey’s win in 2015.

Clontarf’s McCaffrey is back in the running, alongside Raheny midfielder Brian Fenton and Castleknock ace Ciaran Kilkenny.

All three players were extremely influential during Dublin’s run to a fourth Sam Maguire in succession, but who deserves to claim the award?

