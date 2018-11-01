This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who deserves to be named Footballer of the Year tomorrow night?

Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Fenton and Jack McCaffrey are in the race.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,072 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4315147

THREE DUBS ARE in the running for the big prize.

After Mayo’s Andy Moran and Lee Keegan took the honour over the last two years, the 2018 Footballer of the Year gong will head to a Dublin footballer for the first time since Jack McCaffrey’s win in 2015. 

Clontarf’s McCaffrey is back in the running, alongside Raheny midfielder Brian Fenton and Castleknock ace Ciaran Kilkenny. 

All three players were extremely influential during Dublin’s run to a fourth Sam Maguire in succession, but who deserves to claim the award?


Poll Results:





Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    ITALY
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    History in the making as rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate to meet in Copa Libertadores final
    Wenger to return to football management in 2019 but says going back to England would be 'odd'
    IRELAND
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie