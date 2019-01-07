This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Barcelona boss becomes Mexico coach

Gerardo Martino is coming off a storybook season in Major League Soccer in the United States, where he led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 7 Jan 2019, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,929 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4428009
Gerardo Martino is presented as the new coach of Mexico's national team.
Image: AP/PA Images
Gerardo Martino is presented as the new coach of Mexico's national team.
Gerardo Martino is presented as the new coach of Mexico's national team.
Image: AP/PA Images

MEXICO PRESENTED ARGENTINE manager Gerardo Martino as the new coach of the national team on Monday, seeking to reach the football goal that has eluded them for more than three decades: the World Cup quarter-finals.

Martino, who has managed Barcelona and Atlanta United as well as the Argentine and Paraguayan national teams, announced he had accepted the job at a press conference in Mexico City, ending weeks of speculation that he had been tapped to succeed Colombia’s Juan Carlos Osorio.

The man nicknamed “Tata,” or papa, cut straight to the chase in discussing his mission for “El Tri”: end the “quarter-finals curse” that has dogged the team for the past seven World Cups and reach the long-sought fifth match in Qatar in 2022.

I’m getting onboard with the objective of playing in the fifth match of the World Cup. But before that, I want to put in place a system of play and a clear idea,” he said.

“We won’t just magically arrive there.”

Martino, 56, is coming off a storybook season in Major League Soccer in the United States, where he led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title last month and was named coach of the year.

The Mexican Football Federation did not give details on its deal with Martino, but its president, Yon de Luisa, indicated the coach had been chosen to lead the team to Qatar.

The spirit of the contract is that of the World Cup cycle of four years,” he said.

Mexico got off to a promising start at the 2018 World Cup, upsetting defending champions Germany 1-0 in their opening match, before bowing out with a 2-0 loss to Brazil in the round of 16.

That is the same stage they have exited every World Cup since 1994.

Mexico have brushed football greatness in the past — Olympic gold, a Confederations Cup title and 10 regional championships — but never made it past the World Cup quarter-finals, which they last reached in 1986.

The federation said it had interviewed 24 candidates before signing Martino, who spent most of his playing career with Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys in his native Rosario — a hometown he shares with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

There, Martino played under the man who became his football mentor, coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Martino will make his debut with Mexico on 22 March in a friendly against Chile in San Diego, California. Mexico then face his old team, Paraguay, four days later in Santa Clara, California.

His first official matches will be the Gold Cup in June and July, where he will be tasked with defending Mexico’s legacy as the winningest team in the history of the continental championship.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    LEINSTER
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal and Man United set to face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup
    Arsenal and Man United set to face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup
    'If we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way'
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    NFL
    The Seahawks and Ravens coached themselves out of the playoffs
    The Seahawks and Ravens coached themselves out of the playoffs
    Late, late drama as Philadelphia edge heartbroken Bears at the death in playoff thriller
    Chargers hold off Ravens to book trip to New England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie