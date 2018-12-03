This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Huddersfield youngster signs for Cork after rejuvenating his career in Galway

Tadhg Ryan has linked up with John Caulfield’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 3 Dec 2018, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,796 Views 1 Comment
Tadhg Ryan (file pic).
CORK CITY HAVE today announced the signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

The Limerick native spent last season with Galway United in the First Division, having coming through Huddersfield’s youth system. 

“I am really looking forward to the coming season,” he told CorkCityFC.ie. “It is Premier Division football and I am just looking forward to improving. It is the biggest club in the country and the club has had a very successful few years, so I am delighted to be part of that.

“I made the decision to come back to Galway to get game time and play competitive football, and it was the best decision I have made. I have definitely matured, and game time as young player is vital. Mark McNulty has been fantastic for Cork City for many years, so I am looking forward to working with him. I will push him, he will push me and hopefully we will get the best out of each other.

“I want to keep getting better, keep pushing myself, you are never the finished article. I want to get as many games as I can and be the best that I can. I want to keep learning and I want to enjoy it.”

Cork City boss John Caulfield added: “He’s a Limerick lad who was over in Huddersfield; he came back and played a full season with Galway last season, getting a lot of games under his belt. We are looking forward to him coming in and competing with Mark for the number one spot.

“He’s very athletic and very good in his box; he’s young but he has a full season under his belt and we have had a good look at him. We feel that, working alongside Mark and under Phil Harrington, he can do well. He has a great attitude, he wants to go to the highest level he can and he will be great competition for Mark.”

Meanwhile, another goalkeeper, 35-year-old Peter Cherrie, has left the club.

Peter has been fantastic for us, but he wants to be the regular number one and he has a few offers elsewhere,” Caulfield said. “He has indicated to me that he is going to take one of those offers, so I would like to thank him on behalf of everyone at the club. He’s been great for us, he’s a tremendous guy and we wish him well for the future.”

Elsewhere, in the League of Ireland today, Waterford have announced the re-signing of Rory Feely ahead of the 2019 season, following on from Friday’s news that Shane Duggan and Cory Galvin had committed to the club for another campaign.

