'I will always call Green Bay home' - Mike McCarthy takes out full-page ad to thank the Packers

MIKE MCCARTHY HAS taken out a full-page ad in several Green Bay-area newspapers to pay tribute to the Packers following his firing.

The former Packers coach, who was dismissed on Sunday after the team lost to the Arizona Cardinals, wrote a letter titled ‘Thank you, Green Bay’.

He reminisced about his time on the field and shared some of his fondest memories of being at the helm for 13 seasons.

“It’s hard to articulate the impact this job had on me and my family,” McCarthy wrote. “From the beginning, Green Bay has welcomed me with open arms.

I met my beautiful wife Jessica here and raised our family of five children who will always call Green Bay home.

“Thank you for the immense outpouring of love our family has received this week and throughout our time here. This speaks to the quality of folks in the State of Wisconsin.

Coach Lombardi said it best, ‘Green Bay is all about faith, family and football.’

“The Green Bay Packers are a tremendous organization and I will always be proud of my time with the team. A special thanks to Bob Harlan and Ted Thompson who entrusted me in 2006 with an incredible opportunity to be the 14th Packers head coach.

“Titletown is the greatest football town in America. Representing this team was a privilege that I never once took for granted.

“There is an unmistakable pride that runs through the bloodline of all Green Bay Packers, and that is why it’s not the bricks… but the Packers people and the pride they have for this organization that I will miss the most.”

Former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy, says goodbye to the NFL franchise. Source: Jim Mone

He finished the letter wishing “nothing but the best for the Green Bay Packers moving forward.”

McCarthy had been the Packers’ coach since 2006. He went 125-77-2, won a Super Bowl and took his team to the playoffs nine times. Joe Philbin has stepped in as interim coach.

