2-4 for captain fantastic Ring as superb Foxrock-Cabinteely seal Leinster four in-a-row

Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) 4-11

Sarsfields (Laois) 1-08

By Aisling Clery in Kinnegad

Four in-a-row: Leinster champions Fox-Cab. Source: FM104 Twitter.

2-4 FROM CAPTAIN fantastic Amy Ring sealed Foxrock-Cabinteely’s fourth successive Leinster Ladies Senior Football crown in front of a large crowd in Kinnegad on Sunday afternoon.

A determined and gritty Fox-Cab dominated the early stages, taking a 0-05 to no score lead with points from Tarah O’Sullivan, Hannah O’Neill and three from the boot of inspirational skipper Ring.

Fox-Cab were doing all the damage and were resolute in defence with Dublin’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior winners Hannah O’Neill and Amy Connolly moving the ball well for the reigning champions.

Sarsfields opened their account on 16 minutes, Clare Conlon on target, and two further points had them just two behind.

Dublin star Connolly was Player of the Match. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Fox-Cab moved clear again and were rewarded with a penalty when another Dublin star, Sinead Goldrick, was fouled in the square and ex-Dublin panellist Ring made no mistake with the finish.

Credit to Sarsfields though, their reply was instant as half time loomed and Conlon hitting 1-01 without reply to leave the sides two apart at the break.

The teams traded scores early on in the second half with Ring and Connolly on song for the Dublin champions while Conlon proved a thorn in the Foxrock defence, hitting a total of 1-06 over the hour.

Sarsfields were unfortunate to lose full back Alison McEvoy to the sin bin, as Fox-Cab started to up the ante. Two goals in four minutes, substitute Roisin McGovern and Ring raising green flags, finally put daylight between the sides.

Sinead Goldrick was influential for Fox-Cab. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sarsfields though continued to attack but with Player of the Match Connolly in fine form, there was no denying the reigning champions.

A second Fox-Cab penalty was converted by McGovern who took her total tally to 2-01 and while there was time for Aileen O’Loughlin to split the posts, Fox-Cab had the hard work done and the Bill Daly Cup will reside once more in the Capital.

Fox-Cab march into the All-Ireland semi-finals, where they will face Monaghan and Ulster champions Donaghmoyne over the weekend of November 17/18.

Foxrock-Cabinteely: Aisling Tarpey, Aedin Murray, Sarah Quinn, Emma McDonagh, Sinead Goldrick, Niamh Collins, Lorna Fusciardi, Tarah O’Sullivan (0-02), Ciara Ni Mhurchadh, Laura Nerney, Amy Connolly (0-02), Fiona Claffey (0-01), Hannah O’Neill (0-01), Ciara O’Riordan, Amy Ring (C, 2-04, 1pen, 3F)

Subs: Roisin McGovern (2-01, 1 pen) for Fusciardi, Laurie Ahern for O’Neill, Sinead Delahunty for Collins, Jodi Egan for O’Riordan, Cara Cooke for Ring.

Sarsfields: Ciara O’Loughlin, Ciara Hughes, Alison McEvoy, Amy Grehan, Casey Conroy, Mags McEvoy (C), Amy Loughman, Jenny McEvoy, Rosemary Bermingham, Lorna O’Sullivan, Joyce Dunne, Mary Keating, Clare Conlon (1-06, 3f), Ciara Burke (0-01, 1f), Meaghan Dunne.

Subs: Ava Lawlor for Grehan, Aileen O’Loughlin (0-01) for O’Sullivan, Grainne Lalor for Keating, Lauren Kearney for Dunne.

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford)

