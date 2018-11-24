This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France

The Stade de France was left stunned.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 10:33 PM
46 minutes ago 5,939 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/4358985
Fiji celebrate a famous win.
Image: Christophe Ena
Fiji celebrate a famous win.
Fiji celebrate a famous win.
Image: Christophe Ena

France 14

Fiji 21

AN INSPIRED FIJI earned an historic first win over a lacklustre France with a superb 21-14 victory in Paris on Saturday evening.

Fiji had lost all of their previous nine encounters against Les Bleus, albeit their last match up was in 2014, but a sublime showing brought a stunned silence to the Stade de France.

The visitors trailed by two points at the break despite scores from Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova, as Guilhem Guirado touched down twice from driving mauls for the hosts, who had won all of their previous six home matches against Fiji without conceding a first-half try.

A second-half onslaught failed to materialise from France, though, and three penalties from Ben Volavola secured a famous Fiji win.

Radradra blitzed through the France defence for the opening try and Tuisova dived over in the right corner following more great Fiji play after Guirado had responded for France.

Vereniki Goneva was denied a brilliant breakaway score down the left flank after it was ruled Radradra was offside, and Guirado’s second on the stroke of half-time had France in front at the break.

But Volavola kicked two penalties either side of Tuisova seeing a try ruled out from Leone Nakarawa’s outrageous offload due to a late tackle from Campese Ma’afu in the build-up.

And Volavola added another three points with the last kick of the game to compound a miserable evening for France, who won one of their three November internationals. 

