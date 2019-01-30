Ntamack poised for France debut as Bastareaud fails to make bench for Six Nations opener

Mathieu Bastareaud has been left out in the cold for the first round of the Six Nations.

UNCAPPED TEENAGER ROMAIN Ntamack has been preferred to the axed Mathieu Bastareaud in the France team for the Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday.

Centre Bastareaud – who captained France last year - not only misses out on a place in the starting line-up, but he will not be on the bench at Stade de France either.

Coach Jacques Brunel has put his faith in the 19-year-old Ntamack, whose father, Emile, won 46 caps for Les Bleus, to take on Warren Gatland’s side after some eye-catching displays for Toulouse and France Under-20s.

Ntamack – the youngest player in any of this year’s Six Nations squads – will be paired with Wesley Fofana, while South African-born lock Paul Willemse will also make his debut in Paris.

Brunel has reunited experienced scrum-half Morgan Parra and fly-half Camille Lopez for the start of the tournament.

Promising prop Demba Bamba, who made his international bow against Fiji last November, has been named among the replacements.

France team v Wales

15. Maxime Medard

14. Damian Penaud

13. Wesley Fofana

12. Romain Ntamack

11. Yoann Huget

10. Camille Lopez

9. Morgan Parra

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)

3. Uini Atonio

4. Sebastien Vahaamahina

5. Paul Willemse

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Arthur Iturria

8. Louis Picamoles.

Replacements

16. Julien Marchand

17. Dany Priso

18. Demba Bamba

19. Felix Lambey

20. Gregory Alldritt

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Gaël Fickou

23. Geoffrey Doumayrou

