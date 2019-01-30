This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ntamack poised for France debut as Bastareaud fails to make bench for Six Nations opener

Romain Ntamack is the youngest player in any of this year’s Six Nations squads as he prepares for his debut against Wales.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 2,782 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4466830
Mathieu Bastareaud has been left out in the cold for the first round of the Six Nations.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

UNCAPPED TEENAGER ROMAIN Ntamack has been preferred to the axed Mathieu Bastareaud in the France team for the Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday.

Centre Bastareaud – who captained France last year - not only misses out on a place in the starting line-up, but he will not be on the bench at Stade de France either.

Coach Jacques Brunel has put his faith in the 19-year-old Ntamack, whose father, Emile, won 46 caps for Les Bleus, to take on Warren Gatland’s side after some eye-catching displays for Toulouse and France Under-20s.

Ntamack – the youngest player in any of this year’s Six Nations squads – will be paired with Wesley Fofana, while South African-born lock Paul Willemse will also make his debut in Paris.

Brunel has reunited experienced scrum-half Morgan Parra and fly-half Camille Lopez for the start of the tournament.

Promising prop Demba Bamba, who made his international bow against Fiji last November, has been named among the replacements.

France team v Wales

15. Maxime Medard
14. Damian Penaud
13. Wesley Fofana
12. Romain Ntamack
11. Yoann Huget
10. Camille Lopez
9. Morgan Parra

1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)
3. Uini Atonio
4. Sebastien Vahaamahina
5. Paul Willemse
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Arthur Iturria
8. Louis Picamoles.

Replacements

16. Julien Marchand
17. Dany Priso
18. Demba Bamba
19. Felix Lambey
20. Gregory Alldritt
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Gaël Fickou
23. Geoffrey Doumayrou

