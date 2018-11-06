This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big switch! Ex-Mayo ladies football boss named new Dublin camogie manager

Frank Browne takes over for 2019.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4324907

FORMER MAYO LADIES football manager Frank Browne has been appointed as the new Dublin camogie boss.

Frank Browne From Mayo football to Dublin camogie: Frank Browne. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Browne, who steered the Westerners to the All-Ireland final in 2017, will take the reins from five-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper David Herity.

The Kilkenny man resigned from the position in September and has since been confirmed as Kildare’s new hurling manager.

Wexford native Browne has been out of inter-county management since stepping away from the Mayo helm after three years in charge last October.

He was linked with the Galway camogie side shortly afterwards but nothing came of that in the end. The code switch may come as a surprise to some, but that said, Browne is no stranger to the small ball game.

Mayo players run past the Brendan Martin Cup Browne steered Mayo to the 2017 All-Ireland final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

His hurling track record involves a previous stint with the Mayo senior hurlers and at club level, he helped out with Ballyhaunis in 2016, when they lost out in the Connacht intermediate club final after a replay.

The appointment comes as another major boost to Dublin Camogie, along with the recent appointment of Philly McMahon to Head of Performance.

Browne will now look to work on Herity’s stellar work with the side. In 2017, he saw 27 years of history erased as he guided the Sky Blues to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1990.

This summer, they bowed out at the quarter-final stage following a comprehensive 0-20 to 0-4 loss to Galway. That said, they won more games in total in competition in 2018.

David Herity talking the team before the match Herity with the Dublin camogie team. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“The Dublin Camogie Board are delighted to announce the appointment of Frank Browne as the new Senior Camogie Manager for 2019,” read a statement, released this morning.

“Frank brings with him a proven track record with senior Inter County squads in both Hurling and Ladies Football. He managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team and took them to an All-Ireland Final in 2017.

“In addition he has also managed the Mayo Senior Hurling team. He has also worked with the Roscommon Senior Hurling team as Director of Fitness & Coaching.

“We wish Frank every success in his new role with our Senior Camogie team. Currently, Frank is putting to-gather his Selectors and a full list will be released once finalised.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    1,000 prominent people sign letter urging Varadkar to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie