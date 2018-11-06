Big switch! Ex-Mayo ladies football boss named new Dublin camogie manager

FORMER MAYO LADIES football manager Frank Browne has been appointed as the new Dublin camogie boss.

From Mayo football to Dublin camogie: Frank Browne. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Browne, who steered the Westerners to the All-Ireland final in 2017, will take the reins from five-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper David Herity.

The Kilkenny man resigned from the position in September and has since been confirmed as Kildare’s new hurling manager.

Wexford native Browne has been out of inter-county management since stepping away from the Mayo helm after three years in charge last October.

He was linked with the Galway camogie side shortly afterwards but nothing came of that in the end. The code switch may come as a surprise to some, but that said, Browne is no stranger to the small ball game.

Browne steered Mayo to the 2017 All-Ireland final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

His hurling track record involves a previous stint with the Mayo senior hurlers and at club level, he helped out with Ballyhaunis in 2016, when they lost out in the Connacht intermediate club final after a replay.

The appointment comes as another major boost to Dublin Camogie, along with the recent appointment of Philly McMahon to Head of Performance.

Browne will now look to work on Herity’s stellar work with the side. In 2017, he saw 27 years of history erased as he guided the Sky Blues to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1990.

This summer, they bowed out at the quarter-final stage following a comprehensive 0-20 to 0-4 loss to Galway. That said, they won more games in total in competition in 2018.

Herity with the Dublin camogie team. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“The Dublin Camogie Board are delighted to announce the appointment of Frank Browne as the new Senior Camogie Manager for 2019,” read a statement, released this morning.

“Frank brings with him a proven track record with senior Inter County squads in both Hurling and Ladies Football. He managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team and took them to an All-Ireland Final in 2017.

“In addition he has also managed the Mayo Senior Hurling team. He has also worked with the Roscommon Senior Hurling team as Director of Fitness & Coaching.

“We wish Frank every success in his new role with our Senior Camogie team. Currently, Frank is putting to-gather his Selectors and a full list will be released once finalised.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: