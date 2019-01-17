This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 17 January, 2019
Lampard slams Bielsa's 'spying' presentation which publicly explored his tactics at Derby

Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to provide a presentation on Derby County annoyed Frank Lampard.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 8:43 AM
Marcelo Bielsa provided a presentation on Lampard's tactics at Derby while admitting to 'spying' on all of Leeds' opponents.
Image: Michael Regan
DERBY COUNTY MANAGER Frank Lampard was unhappy with Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa’s presentation about his unorthodox coaching methods on Wednesday.

Bielsa admitted spies had watched each of their opponents this season, the issue having been raised when a Leeds employee was caught outside Derby’s training ground ahead of their clash last Friday.

The Argentinian faced widespread criticism for his actions, including from Lampard, and admitted it was not an isolated incident.

Speaking after his team’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over Southampton, Lampard was unhappy with the step taken by Bielsa.

“It’s certainly a league issue now because it’s the league, it’s every team, so it’s up to them to decide what goes from now,” he said.

He gave an impression of himself. I haven’t seen Pep Guardiola give that, I haven’t seen Jurgen Klopp give that, [Mauricio] Pochettino give that, they do it behind closed doors definitely, but they don’t do it to the public.

“It’s probably a nice eye-opener for the fan to see it because most of these things are done behind closed doors. They’re done everywhere so there’s no amazement from anyone who works in football, would not be amazed in the slightest, it’s par for the course.”

Lampard added of Bielsa’s presentation, however: “[I'm] surprised, definitely. It’s incredible.”

Leeds issued a statement after the Derby game reminding Bielsa of his responsibilities, while investigations have been launched by the English Football League (EFL) and FA.

Bielsa’s side hold a four-point lead atop the Championship table.

Ireland’s Keogh scores the winning penalty as Derby dump out Southampton

