French rugby to support Gareth Thomas after former Wales star suffers homophobic attack

FRANCE PLAYERS WILL wear rainbow laces during their match against Fiji in support of Gareth Thomas, the French Rugby Federation’s vice president Serge Simon said on Tuesday.

Former Wales captain Thomas was a victim of a homophobic assault last Friday in Cardiff.

Thomas posted a video on Twitter saying he had been a victim of a hate crime and he had carried out restorative justice in the hope of sending a “positive message”.

“Dear Gareth Thomas, all of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of,” Simon tweeted.

“To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night. We’re all in with you in this matter.”

Thomas played in France for three years with Toulouse from 2004.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: