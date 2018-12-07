This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG in pole position to splash out €75m on Man City target De Jong

The Ajax youngster’s transfer would represent the highest fee paid to an Eredivisie club.

By AFP Friday 7 Dec 2018, 6:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,370 Views 3 Comments
21-year-old Frenkie de Jong.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
21-year-old Frenkie de Jong.
21-year-old Frenkie de Jong.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN could pip Manchester City to the signing of Ajax and Netherlands midfield star Frenkie de Jong in a record €75 million deal.

“It is almost certain that De Jong, 21, will exchange Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain,” Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports.

If the deal goes through, it will be “the most expensive and sensational in the history of the Eredivisie and Ajax in particular,”.

PSG’s move to secure the talented midfielder, who made his debut for Ajax two years ago, comes after a lightning intervention from the club’s technical directors Maxwell and Antero Henrique.

Top PSG officials met De Jong’s agent Ali Dursun on Thursday and, later, Ajax management at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, De Telegraaf said.

Talks between Ajax and Manchester City are believed to have reached an advanced stage after De Jong spent several hours talking to City manager Pep Guardiola.

But the English champions “wanted to do business at a later stage and PSG was lightning-quick to jump on the opportunity,” claimed the report.

“The dark blue jersey of France’s upcoming champions PSG, not the light blue one of Manchester City, will almost certainly become De Jong’s next summer,” the paper said.

Ajax confirmed to the Dutch daily that talks with PSG have been held, although the club added “there was no definitive agreement… other clubs have also shown interest”.

The highest outgoing transfer amount paid so far in the Dutch top flight was last year when Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez moved from Ajax to Tottenham Hotspur for €40m.

In 2015 Memphis Depay moved from PSV to Manchester United for €34m.

© AFP 2018 

