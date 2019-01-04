This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Our paths cross again': First time in opposition, but far from first meeting for Friend and Van Graan

Former Ireland defence coach Les Kiss introduced the Connacht and Munster boss back in 2004.

By John Fallon Friday 4 Jan 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,605 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4422349
Friend and Van Graan have been acquainted for quite some time.
Friend and Van Graan have been acquainted for quite some time.
Friend and Van Graan have been acquainted for quite some time.

THE MEETING OF Connacht and Munster at the Sportsground tomorrow will be the latest installment in a friendship between two head coaches going back a decade and a half, spanning a few continents.

On the face of it, this perhaps should be the first meeting between South African Johaan van Graan and Australian Andy Friend but the two men are well acquainted and looking forward to pitting their wits together in a key PRO14 clash.

The friendship began when Van Graan followed his father Barend into the Blue Bulls and took up a coaching role which took him into Super Rugby.

Friend was on the coaching staff with the Waratahs and they met up through former Irish assistant coach Les Kiss – who had recently moved on from his assistant coaching role with the Springboks – and the friendship has continued as both Van Graan and the current Connacht boss took on different roles.

Van Graan said he is looking forward to meeting up with Friend again as their paths cross for the first time in the northern hemisphere.

“When I started off with the Bulls we were very good friends with Les Kiss at the Waratahs and I met Andy and his family for the first time in 2004 in Sydney.

“Then he went to Harlequins and later he came to visit the Bulls with an old friend of mine John Kingston.

Then he went to a few clubs after that, went to Suntory, he then went to the Australian 7s and when he came here, our paths cross again.”

Van Graan, who is hoping tomorrow to stop a run of six successive away defeats to Irish provinces, said he has been very impressed with the job Friend has done so far in Connacht but he’s not surprised that the Canberra native has been an immediate success.

“He is such a good man and I think he has made a real positive difference to not only Connacht but Irish rugby,” added van Graan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    DUNDALK
    More change at Dundalk as chief executive leaves after less than a year
    More change at Dundalk as chief executive leaves after less than a year
    League One strugglers pay undisclosed fee to bring Dundalk winger back to England
    Perth takes charge as Dundalk confirm successor to Stephen Kenny
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie