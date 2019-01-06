Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner

FULHAM SUFFERED A shock FA Cup exist on Sunday afternoon, with the Premier League side losing 2-1 at home to League Two’s Oldham Athletic.

Denis Odoi gave Claudio Ranieri’s men the lead seven minutes after half-time, however two goals in the final 15 minutes saw a giant killing unfold at Craven Cottage.

Currently on loan from Bournemouth, 20-year-old Sam Surridge equalised with a well-struck penalty, before Callum Lang delivered a late header in the 88th-minute to knock Fulham out.

The hosts had the opportunity to go 2-1 ahead, with Aleksandar Mitrovic missing a penalty four minutes before Lang’s winner.

