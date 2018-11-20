The GAA will honour Bloody Sunday victim tomorrow at Glasnevin Cemetery

A CEREMONY WILL take place tomorrow at Glasnevin Cemetery, organised by the GAA to unveil a monument to mark the grave of one of the victims of Bloody Sunday at Croke Park in 1920.

14 people died while attending a match between Dublin and Tipperary on 21 November, when they were attacked by Crown Forces.

John William Scott was aged 14 when he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and he will be remembered on the 98th anniversary.

He lived on Fitzroy Avenue near the stadium, was one of three children killed in the tragedy and until now had been amongst eight of the victims to be without formal recognition at their final resting place.

GAA President John Horan will unveil the monument on his grave in Glasnevin Cemetery as part of the association’s Bloody Sunday Graves Project. The ceremony will take place at 12.30pm.

Plans are in place to honour the four remaining victims in unmarked graves between now and the Centenary of Bloody Sunday in 2020.

Flags at Croke Park will fly at half-mast and the names of those killed will be displayed on the stadium screens to coincide with when the first shots were fired at the crowd and

players.

George McCullough and the Glasnevin Trust, along with Michael Foley, a journalist and author of ‘The Bloodied Field’, have been heavily involved in the Graves project.

The Bloody Sunday Dead – Killed at Croke Park – 21 November 1920

Jane Boyle (26), Lennox St, Dublin – Charge hand to a pork butcher

James Burke (44), Windy Arbour, Dublin – Employed by Terenure Laundry

Daniel Carroll (30), Templederry, Tipperary – Bar manager

Michael Feery (40), Gardiner Place, Dublin - Unemployed

Mick Hogan (24), Grangemockler, Tipperary – Farmer & Tipperary footballer

Tom Hogan (19), Tankardstown, Limerick – Mechanic

James Matthews (48), North Cumberland Road, Dublin – Labourer

Patrick O’Dowd (57), Buckingham Street, Dublin – Labourer

Jerome O’Leary (10), Blessington Street, Dublin – Schoolboy

William Robinson (11), Little Britain Street, Dublin – Schoolboy

Tom Ryan (27), Glenbrien, Wexford – Labourer

John William Scott (14), Fitzroy Avenue, Dublin – Schoolboy

James Teehan (26), Tipperary – Publican

Joe Traynor (21), Ballymount, Dublin – Labourer

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: