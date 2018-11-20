This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 20 November, 2018
The GAA will honour Bloody Sunday victim tomorrow at Glasnevin Cemetery

Tomorrow is the 98th anniversary of the atrocity.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 4:00 PM
Bloody Sunday occurred on 21 November 1920.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Bloody Sunday occurred on 21 November 1920.
Bloody Sunday occurred on 21 November 1920.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A CEREMONY WILL take place tomorrow at Glasnevin Cemetery, organised by the GAA to unveil a monument to mark the grave of one of the victims of Bloody Sunday at Croke Park in 1920.

14 people died while attending a match between Dublin and Tipperary on 21 November, when they were attacked by Crown Forces. 

John William Scott was aged 14 when he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and he will be remembered on the 98th anniversary.

He lived on Fitzroy Avenue near the stadium, was one of three children killed in the tragedy and until now had been amongst eight of the victims to be without formal recognition at their final resting place.

GAA President John Horan will unveil the monument on his grave in Glasnevin Cemetery as part of the association’s Bloody Sunday Graves Project. The ceremony will take place at 12.30pm.

Plans are in place to honour the four remaining victims in unmarked graves between now and the Centenary of Bloody Sunday in 2020.

Flags at Croke Park will fly at half-mast and the names of those killed will be displayed on the stadium screens to coincide with when the first shots were fired at the crowd and
players.

George McCullough and the Glasnevin Trust, along with Michael Foley, a journalist and author of ‘The Bloodied Field’, have been heavily involved in the Graves project.

The Bloody Sunday Dead – Killed at Croke Park – 21 November 1920

  • Jane Boyle (26), Lennox St, Dublin – Charge hand to a pork butcher
  • James Burke (44), Windy Arbour, Dublin – Employed by Terenure Laundry
  • Daniel Carroll (30), Templederry, Tipperary – Bar manager
  • Michael Feery (40), Gardiner Place, Dublin - Unemployed
  • Mick Hogan (24), Grangemockler, Tipperary – Farmer & Tipperary footballer
  • Tom Hogan (19), Tankardstown, Limerick – Mechanic
  • James Matthews (48), North Cumberland Road, Dublin – Labourer
  • Patrick O’Dowd (57), Buckingham Street, Dublin – Labourer
  • Jerome O’Leary (10), Blessington Street, Dublin – Schoolboy
  • William Robinson (11), Little Britain Street, Dublin – Schoolboy
  • Tom Ryan (27), Glenbrien, Wexford – Labourer
  • John William Scott (14), Fitzroy Avenue, Dublin – Schoolboy
  • James Teehan (26), Tipperary – Publican
  • Joe Traynor (21), Ballymount, Dublin – Labourer

    GAA
