Introduction of second-tier football championship receives 'broad support'

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council met at Croke Park this morning to make decisions on a wide range of issues, as the introduction of a second-tier football championship received ‘broad support’.

Five proposed rule changes were debated at an Ard Chomhairle meeting at GAA HQ, and it was agreed to discuss possible formats for a second-tier championship when Central Council reconvenes in January.

GAA president John Horan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

That will allow a motion to proceed to Congress in February, but Roscommon’s motion with regard to a ‘blank canvas’ approach to fixture making was defeated.

GAA president John Horan invited them to submit their own proposals with regard to fixture making for consideration. The GAA will conduct its own review of fixtures starting early next summer, and a representative of the CPA will be invited to take part in the process.

In addition, the proposals relating to the restricted use of the hand-pass, the sideline kick, the introduction of the ‘sin bin’ and the advanced mark were all sanctioned by the meeting.

An amended version of the kick-out proposal was also passed that will see all kick-outs take place from the 20m line without having to pass the 45m line.

The experimental period will cover the pre-season competitions run by the provincial councils and the Allianz Football Leagues.

In regards to the GAA Master Fixture Plan proposals put forward by the CCCC, the following were all passed.

