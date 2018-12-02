1:51PM

Two intriguing contests taking place 165 miles apart this afternoon. Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks are regulars at this stage of the Leinster club hurling championship and are in search of their ninth title against Ballyboden St Enda’s. Balllyboden are seeking a first ever Leinster championship and have endured a long journey to Carlow.

Kilmacud Crokes took Ballyboden to a replay in the Dublin decider, while Clonkiill and Coolderry also provided stiff tests, the latter producing two periods of extra-time to find a winner in their semi-final two weeks ago.

In Omagh, meanwhile, Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair are seeking their first ever title at provincial level. The most successful club in Donegal, they face a Scotstown side who have claimed Ulster success four times before and made it to this stage in 2015.