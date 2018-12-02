This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

10,956 Views 1 Comment
Share

Scotstown 0-9 Gaoth Dobhair 0-8

Damien McAdrle gets in on the action, but Naoise Ó Baoill responds at the other end. Scores at both ends now and all of a sudden it’s a very open, expansive, free-scoring affair. One point in it with 45 minutes on the clock.

Scotstown 0-8 Gaoth Dobhair 0-7

Odhrán Mac Niallais provides a response with a fine free on his left peg from 35 yards out right in front of goal. Caoimhín Ó Casaide with another with a nice spin and turn from close range, and there’s only one point in it now.

Scotstown 0-8 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5

Shane Carey with another free and his side are three points ahead now. Gaoth Dobhair yet to register a shot on goal so far in the second half and they will want to be careful this game doesn’t get away from them here. Three quick-fire scores to no reply.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-9 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8

Second-half: We’re back underway in Carlow in the Leinster club hurling final with Ballyhale four points to the good following a frantic opening half.

Scotstown 0-7 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5

Two points in quick succession for the Monaghan side now as Conor McCarthy demonstrates some fine composure to slot over from distance. It might be the first time this afternoon either side has been more than a point ahead.

Scotstown 0-6 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5

Shane Carey sends a handy free from close range over the bar and Scotstown take the lead for the first time in the second half. It was a sloppy foul by Odhrán Mac Niallais on Frank Caulfield on the edge of the area, with the defender venturing forward to offer some support in attack.

Scotstown 0-5 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5

Second-half: We’re back underway for the second half in Omagh. It’s been a very tight affair so far, very end-to-end and tit-for-tat. The conditions are really awful and the pitch is soaked in mud, but it’s actually been a very entertaining and absorbing affair on the field of play. Neither side giving an inch and scores being well taken when within shooting range.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-9 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8

Eoin Reed pops up a point and TJ Reid with another. Ballyhale’s lead stands at four points as Ballyboden make a switch just before half-time — Niall Ryan on in place of Conor Dooley.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-7 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8

Reid with another free and the Kilkenny side regain the lead. Eoin Reed adds another and their advantage is two points with just four minutes of stoppage time to go at Dr Cullen Park.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-5 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8

They’re level… again! Niall McMorrow on his right to make it eight apiece as half-time approaches. Shane Durkin had equalised for the Dubliners before TJ Reid popped up with another at the other end. McMorrow’s effort means it’s all square with 23 minutes gone.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-4 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-5

TJ Reid swings one over on his right to cut the deficit to two. Ballyboden really rallying here and offering the perfect response to Adrian Mullen’s early goal.

Scotstown 0-5 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5

Now then it’s five a piece and there’s very, very little to separate these sides. Cian O Maolagain fizzes a point over from 25 yards with style and swagger. We’re level again with about two minutes to go before the interval.

Scotstown 0-5 Gaoth Dobhair 0-4

Shane Carey is having a flyer out there. He fires another over from close range to take the lead. It’s very tight, but the scores are beginning to flow now despite the tricky conditions.

Scotstown 0-4 Gaoth Dobhair 0-4

Close! Gaoth Dobhair almost scramble the ball over Rory Beggan’s goal-line during a moment of drama inside the goalkeeper’s box. A long punt into the area fell onto his crossbar, but the Monaghan side managed to escape. A point at both ends means it’s 0-4 to 0-4.

Niall McMorrow and Evan Shefflin Ballyboden St. Enda's Niall McMorrow and Evan Shefflin of Ballyhale Shamrocks. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scotstown 0-3 Gaoth Dobhair 0-3

Shane Carey with a lovely lofted point from distance which brings Scotstown narrowly back ahead. Eamonn O Colm responds with a long punt into the sky which falls back down to earth between the sticks. Tit-for-tat.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-2 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-1

GOAL! Adrian Mullen smacks one in for Ballyhale and they enjoy a three point lead following a frantic start at both ends inside seven minutes.

Scotstown 0-2 Gaoth Dobhair 0-2

A super score from Eamonn O Colm from 30 yards gives his side the lead. It’s a wet and dirty day out there and the game is similarly reflected on the pitch — slow and dogged. Orin Heaphey with the reply to tie it up again immediately. Two apiece.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-0 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-0

The anthems are done and dusted now at Netwatch Cullen Park and the game is finally ready to get underway. A lengthy delay due to crowd congestion getting into the ground in Carlow but we’re all set now.

Scotstown 0-1 Gaoth Dobhair 0-1

We’re underway in Omagh. Odhrán Mac Niallais gives Gaoth Dobhair the lead but at the other end Kieran Hughes responds in kind to make it one apiece. A lively start.

There will be a five minute delay in Carlow between Ballyboden and Ballyhale Shamrocks in order to allow supporters time to get into the ground.

 

 

Henry Shefflin arrives Ballyhale Shamrocks manager Henry Shefflin arrives. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Joe Fortune Ballyboden St. Enda's manager Joe Fortune. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Conor Phelan arrives Ballyhale Shamrocks Conor Phelan arrives. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Two intriguing contests taking place 165 miles apart this afternoon. Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks are regulars at this stage of the Leinster club hurling championship and are in search of their ninth title against Ballyboden St Enda’s. Balllyboden are seeking a first ever Leinster championship and have endured a long journey to Carlow.

Kilmacud Crokes took Ballyboden to a replay in the Dublin decider, while Clonkiill and Coolderry also provided stiff tests, the latter producing two periods of extra-time to find a winner in their semi-final two weeks ago.

In Omagh, meanwhile, Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair are seeking their first ever title at provincial level. The most successful club in Donegal, they face a Scotstown side who have claimed Ulster success four times before and made it to this stage in 2015.

Gweedore supporters arrive at Healy Park Gweedore supporters arrive at Healy Park. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A general view of Healy Park Healy Park is the venue for today's Ulster football final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A general view of Healy Park Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

There’s another big day of provincial club action in store today in Carlow and Tyrone and we’ll be keeping you updated with the two big games from around the country as they unfold this afternoon.

Ulster club SFC final

Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Healy Park, 2pm

Leinster club SHC final 

Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    Irish teenager Michael Obafemi handed full Premier League debut against Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie