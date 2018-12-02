There are two intriguing club finals taking place in Leinster and Ulster this afternoon.
Scotstown 0-9 Gaoth Dobhair 0-8
Damien McAdrle gets in on the action, but Naoise Ó Baoill responds at the other end. Scores at both ends now and all of a sudden it’s a very open, expansive, free-scoring affair. One point in it with 45 minutes on the clock.
Scotstown 0-8 Gaoth Dobhair 0-7
Odhrán Mac Niallais provides a response with a fine free on his left peg from 35 yards out right in front of goal. Caoimhín Ó Casaide with another with a nice spin and turn from close range, and there’s only one point in it now.
Here’s the highlights from the opening half:
Scotstown (Monaghan) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal) Half-Time Highlights pic.twitter.com/5MbLBdHg9H— The GAA (@officialgaa) December 2, 2018
Scotstown 0-8 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5
Shane Carey with another free and his side are three points ahead now. Gaoth Dobhair yet to register a shot on goal so far in the second half and they will want to be careful this game doesn’t get away from them here. Three quick-fire scores to no reply.
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-9 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8
Second-half: We’re back underway in Carlow in the Leinster club hurling final with Ballyhale four points to the good following a frantic opening half.
Scotstown 0-7 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5
Two points in quick succession for the Monaghan side now as Conor McCarthy demonstrates some fine composure to slot over from distance. It might be the first time this afternoon either side has been more than a point ahead.
Scotstown 0-6 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5
Shane Carey sends a handy free from close range over the bar and Scotstown take the lead for the first time in the second half. It was a sloppy foul by Odhrán Mac Niallais on Frank Caulfield on the edge of the area, with the defender venturing forward to offer some support in attack.
Scotstown 0-5 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5
Second-half: We’re back underway for the second half in Omagh. It’s been a very tight affair so far, very end-to-end and tit-for-tat. The conditions are really awful and the pitch is soaked in mud, but it’s actually been a very entertaining and absorbing affair on the field of play. Neither side giving an inch and scores being well taken when within shooting range.
Half time in @Carlow_GAA’s Netwatch Dr.Cullen Park. @BallyhaleGAA leading but this game is far from over! @BallyhaleGAA 1-9@Bodengaa 0-8#TheToughest pic.twitter.com/Y0yVjnRtor— AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) December 2, 2018
HALF-TIME: BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS 1-9 BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S 0-8
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-9 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8
Eoin Reed pops up a point and TJ Reid with another. Ballyhale’s lead stands at four points as Ballyboden make a switch just before half-time — Niall Ryan on in place of Conor Dooley.
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-7 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8
Reid with another free and the Kilkenny side regain the lead. Eoin Reed adds another and their advantage is two points with just four minutes of stoppage time to go at Dr Cullen Park.
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-5 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-8
They’re level… again! Niall McMorrow on his right to make it eight apiece as half-time approaches. Shane Durkin had equalised for the Dubliners before TJ Reid popped up with another at the other end. McMorrow’s effort means it’s all square with 23 minutes gone.
HALF-TIME: SCOTSTOWN 0-5 GAOTH DOBHAIR 0-5
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-4 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-5
TJ Reid swings one over on his right to cut the deficit to two. Ballyboden really rallying here and offering the perfect response to Adrian Mullen’s early goal.
Scotstown 0-5 Gaoth Dobhair 0-5
Now then it’s five a piece and there’s very, very little to separate these sides. Cian O Maolagain fizzes a point over from 25 yards with style and swagger. We’re level again with about two minutes to go before the interval.
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-4 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-4
Three points in quick succession sees Ballyboden cut the deficit to just a goal in Carlow.
Pitch inspection by @ShefflinHenry 👀— AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) December 2, 2018
The highly anticipated @gaaleinster Senior Club Hurling Final between @BallyhaleGAA and @Bodengaa is finally here 💪🏼 #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/X8sdRiQawe
Scotstown 0-5 Gaoth Dobhair 0-4
Shane Carey is having a flyer out there. He fires another over from close range to take the lead. It’s very tight, but the scores are beginning to flow now despite the tricky conditions.
Scotstown 0-4 Gaoth Dobhair 0-4
Close! Gaoth Dobhair almost scramble the ball over Rory Beggan’s goal-line during a moment of drama inside the goalkeeper’s box. A long punt into the area fell onto his crossbar, but the Monaghan side managed to escape. A point at both ends means it’s 0-4 to 0-4.
Scotstown 0-3 Gaoth Dobhair 0-3
Shane Carey with a lovely lofted point from distance which brings Scotstown narrowly back ahead. Eamonn O Colm responds with a long punt into the sky which falls back down to earth between the sticks. Tit-for-tat.
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-2 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-1
GOAL! Adrian Mullen smacks one in for Ballyhale and they enjoy a three point lead following a frantic start at both ends inside seven minutes.
Scotstown 0-2 Gaoth Dobhair 0-2
A super score from Eamonn O Colm from 30 yards gives his side the lead. It’s a wet and dirty day out there and the game is similarly reflected on the pitch — slow and dogged. Orin Heaphey with the reply to tie it up again immediately. Two apiece.
Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-0 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-0
The anthems are done and dusted now at Netwatch Cullen Park and the game is finally ready to get underway. A lengthy delay due to crowd congestion getting into the ground in Carlow but we’re all set now.
There will be a 5 Minute delay to the start of the @AIB_GAA Leinster Senior Hurling Final.— Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) December 2, 2018
Scotstown 0-1 Gaoth Dobhair 0-1
We’re underway in Omagh. Odhrán Mac Niallais gives Gaoth Dobhair the lead but at the other end Kieran Hughes responds in kind to make it one apiece. A lively start.
There will be a five minute delay in Carlow between Ballyboden and Ballyhale Shamrocks in order to allow supporters time to get into the ground.
Attached are the @BodenGaa & @BallyhaleGAA Senior Hurling squads ahead of their @AIB_GAA / @GaaLeinster SHC Final here in Carlow @ 2pm! ↓↓ #LSHC #TheToughest #Allianz #Gaa pic.twitter.com/RzTUmrF1F0— DubMatchTracker (@DubMatchTracker) December 2, 2018
Two intriguing contests taking place 165 miles apart this afternoon. Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks are regulars at this stage of the Leinster club hurling championship and are in search of their ninth title against Ballyboden St Enda’s. Balllyboden are seeking a first ever Leinster championship and have endured a long journey to Carlow.
Kilmacud Crokes took Ballyboden to a replay in the Dublin decider, while Clonkiill and Coolderry also provided stiff tests, the latter producing two periods of extra-time to find a winner in their semi-final two weeks ago.
In Omagh, meanwhile, Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair are seeking their first ever title at provincial level. The most successful club in Donegal, they face a Scotstown side who have claimed Ulster success four times before and made it to this stage in 2015.
There’s another big day of provincial club action in store today in Carlow and Tyrone and we’ll be keeping you updated with the two big games from around the country as they unfold this afternoon.
Ulster club SFC final
Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Healy Park, 2pm
Leinster club SHC final
Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
