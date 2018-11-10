This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Victory for Kildare duo and disappointment for Mayo star Barrett on busy day of GAA club action

There were plenty of key intermediate and junior games down for decision across the football and hurling codes.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 5:58 PM
32 minutes ago 1,817 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4333032
Kildare's Peter Kelly and Chris Barrett of Mayo.
Image: Photojoiner.net
Kildare's Peter Kelly and Chris Barrett of Mayo.
Kildare's Peter Kelly and Chris Barrett of Mayo.
Image: Photojoiner.net

IT WAS A BUSY day on the GAA club circuit across football and hurling codes, with a number of key intermediate and junior provincial ties down for decision.

In Connacht, Galway’s An Spidéal overcame a Béál an Mhuirthead/Belmullet side which features Mayo star defender Chris Barrett, to book their place in the intermediate football final.

Extra-time was needed to separate the sides and the Galway champions prevailed to progress to the Connacht decider where they will face either Roscommon’s Fuerty or Sligo’s Shamrock Gaels. That semi-final clash takes place on Sunday.

Tooreen came out on top against London’s St Gabriel’s which puts them through to the Connacht IHC final against Galway’s Oranmore-Maree, while fellow Mayo side Balla lost out to Easkey from Sligo in the Connacht JFC semi-final.

There was plenty of football and hurling action in Leinster too with four IFC quarter-final ties taking place with the winners advancing to the semi-finals on 24 November.

Kildare duo Peter Kelly and Chris Healy helped Two Mile House to victory over Round Towers Lusk, while Offaly’s Shamrocks overcame Carlow side Ballinabranna.

Elsewhere, Wexford champions Horeswood squeezed past Longford’s Rathcline and Courtwood (Laois) edged out St Mochta’s from Louth.

There were also three Leinster JFC quarter-finals down for decision on Saturday with wins for Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth), St Brigid’s (Offaly) and Kildare outfit Milltown.

St Maur’s from Dublin were convincing winners against Carlow’s Erins Erins Own in the Leinster JHC quarter-final.

Finally, Limerick’s Tournafulla brushed aside Kilgarvan (Kerry) to book their spot in the Munster JHC semi-finals, while Beaufort and Dromtarriffe progressed to the last four in the Munster JFC competition.

Connacht

IFC semi-final
An Spidéal (Galway) 0-13 Béal an Mhuirthead (Mayo) 0-9 [AET]

JFC semi-final
Balla (Mayo) 0-9 Easkey (Sligo) 3-7

IHC semi-final
St Gabriel’s (London) 1-13 Tooreen (Mayo) 0-18

Leinster

IFC quarter-finals
Shamrocks (Offaly) 1-15 Ballinabranna (Carlow),  1-10
Horeswood (Wexford) 1-11 Rathcline (Longford) 0-13

Two Mile House (Kildare) 4-15 Round Towers Lusk (Dublin) 1-16

St Mochta’s (Louth) 1-10 Courtwood (Laois) 2-9

JFC quarter-finals
Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth) 2-15 Annanough (Laois) 0-5
St Brigid’s (Offaly) 3-13 St Finian’s Newcastle (Dublin) 4-8
Milltown (Kildare) 1-8 Naomh Eoin (Carlow) 1-7

JHC quarter-final
St Maur’s (Dublin) 1-22 Erins Own (Carlow) 1-9 

Munster

JHC quarter-final
Tournafulla (Limerick) 1-22 Kilgarvan (Kerry) 2-9

JFC quarter-finals
Dromtarriffe (Cork) 2-10 Kildimo Pallaskenry (Limerick) 1-7
Ballylooby-Castlegrace (Tipperary) 1-9 Beaufort (Kerry) 5-16

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    Rare Barrett drop-goal helps New Zealand scrape comeback win over England
    Italy silence cull call with four-try win over Georgia
    FOOTBALL
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    IRELAND
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    ARGENTINA
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie