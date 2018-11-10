Victory for Kildare duo and disappointment for Mayo star Barrett on busy day of GAA club action

IT WAS A BUSY day on the GAA club circuit across football and hurling codes, with a number of key intermediate and junior provincial ties down for decision.

In Connacht, Galway’s An Spidéal overcame a Béál an Mhuirthead/Belmullet side which features Mayo star defender Chris Barrett, to book their place in the intermediate football final.

Extra-time was needed to separate the sides and the Galway champions prevailed to progress to the Connacht decider where they will face either Roscommon’s Fuerty or Sligo’s Shamrock Gaels. That semi-final clash takes place on Sunday.

Ár mbuíochas le @BelmulletGaa as an gcluiche den scoth. Coimhlint chrua a bhí inti agus ní raibh tada idir na foirne. Bua mór a bhí ann dúinn. https://t.co/AId4pdWqEn — CLG An Spidéal (@CLG_AnSpideal) November 10, 2018

Tooreen came out on top against London’s St Gabriel’s which puts them through to the Connacht IHC final against Galway’s Oranmore-Maree, while fellow Mayo side Balla lost out to Easkey from Sligo in the Connacht JFC semi-final.

There was plenty of football and hurling action in Leinster too with four IFC quarter-final ties taking place with the winners advancing to the semi-finals on 24 November.

Kildare duo Peter Kelly and Chris Healy helped Two Mile House to victory over Round Towers Lusk, while Offaly’s Shamrocks overcame Carlow side Ballinabranna.

💚💛Full Time Score💚💛

Two Mile House 4-15

Round Towers Lusk 1-16

Well done to the team and management!#honthehouse — Two Mile House GAA (@TwoMileHouseGAA) November 10, 2018

Goal for the House! The brilliant and inspirational Peter Kelly applies the finish after Mark Sherry’s catch in midfield and a final pass from Joe Darcy, TMH 2-11 Round Towers 0-12, 40 mins — K Nationalist Sport (@KildareNatSport) November 10, 2018

Elsewhere, Wexford champions Horeswood squeezed past Longford’s Rathcline and Courtwood (Laois) edged out St Mochta’s from Louth.

There were also three Leinster JFC quarter-finals down for decision on Saturday with wins for Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth), St Brigid’s (Offaly) and Kildare outfit Milltown.

St Maur’s from Dublin were convincing winners against Carlow’s Erins Erins Own in the Leinster JHC quarter-final.

Finally, Limerick’s Tournafulla brushed aside Kilgarvan (Kerry) to book their spot in the Munster JHC semi-finals, while Beaufort and Dromtarriffe progressed to the last four in the Munster JFC competition.

Connacht

IFC semi-final

An Spidéal (Galway) 0-13 Béal an Mhuirthead (Mayo) 0-9 [AET]

JFC semi-final

Balla (Mayo) 0-9 Easkey (Sligo) 3-7

IHC semi-final

St Gabriel’s (London) 1-13 Tooreen (Mayo) 0-18

Leinster

IFC quarter-finals

Shamrocks (Offaly) 1-15 Ballinabranna (Carlow), 1-10

Horeswood (Wexford) 1-11 Rathcline (Longford) 0-13

Two Mile House (Kildare) 4-15 Round Towers Lusk (Dublin) 1-16

St Mochta’s (Louth) 1-10 Courtwood (Laois) 2-9

JFC quarter-finals

Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth) 2-15 Annanough (Laois) 0-5

St Brigid’s (Offaly) 3-13 St Finian’s Newcastle (Dublin) 4-8

Milltown (Kildare) 1-8 Naomh Eoin (Carlow) 1-7

JHC quarter-final

St Maur’s (Dublin) 1-22 Erins Own (Carlow) 1-9

Munster

JHC quarter-final

Tournafulla (Limerick) 1-22 Kilgarvan (Kerry) 2-9

JFC quarter-finals

Dromtarriffe (Cork) 2-10 Kildimo Pallaskenry (Limerick) 1-7

Ballylooby-Castlegrace (Tipperary) 1-9 Beaufort (Kerry) 5-16

