GAA confirm ticket price increases for both league and championship

THE GAA HAVE confirmed several ticket price increases for the 2019 season.

In the Allianz Leagues, tickets for Division 1 and 2 football matches and Division 1A and 1B hurling clashes will rise by €5, from €15 to €20.

When pre-purchased before match day, they’ll still increase by €3, from €12 to €15. Admission for students and senior citizens will be €15.

In the Division 3 and 4 National Football Leagues and Divisions 2 and 3 in hurling, the prices remain unchanged at €10 and €5.

Juveniles (U16) will still get into league matches for free – except where matches are all-ticket, meaning admission will then be €5.

All-Ireland final stand tickets will go up by a tenner, from €80 to €90, and there’ll be a €5 increase for Hill 16 tickets to €45. Semi-final stand prices increase to €50, and to €35 for the terraces.

All-Ireland quarter final ticket prices remain unchanged but there are further increases in the earlier rounds of championship.

Admission to the All-Ireland football qualifiers will increase from €15 to €20 for Rounds 1,2 & 3 and there’ll be a rise from €20 to €25 for Round 4.

The GAA confirmed these changes in a news release today following Central Council’s meeting at Croke Park, and “made a firm commitment to distribute all additional revenue back out into the Association at club and county level.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: