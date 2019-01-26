This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here’s how Tipperary and Clare will line-out tonight:

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan 

2. Cathal Barrett 
3. Padraic Maher 
4. Donagh Maher 

5. Alan Flynn 
6. Ronan Maher 
7. Joe O’Dwyer 

8. Michael Breen 
9. Paddy Cadell

10. Dan McCormack 
11. Noel McGrath 
12. Patrick Maher 

13. Jason Forde
14. Seamus Callanan 
15. Jake Morris 

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy 

2. Jason McCarthy
3. David McInerney
20. Jack Browne

5. Aidan McCarthy
6. Conor Cleary
7. Cathal Malone

8. Shane Golden
9. Tony Kelly

10. Diarmuid Ryan
11. Niall Deasy
12. Ryan Taylor

13. Colin Guilfoyle
14. John Conlon
15. Michael O’Neill

Another year of competitive GAA action is about to get underway, with some big Allianz League games on the cards tonight. 

On the hurling front, Liam Sheedy begins his second stint in charge of Tipperary with a tricky tie against All-Ireland semi-finalists Clare in their Division 1A meeting at Semple Stadium.

In 1B, Mattie Kenny tastes his first league action as Dublin manager with a home tie against Carlow, who achieved promotion from 2A after a very impressive 2018 campaign.

Like Sheedy, James Horan returns to the Mayo hot seat and he starts off with a clash against neighbours Roscommon in Division 1 of the football league.

The Rossies are under the stewardship of former Galway hurling boss Anthony Cunningham and arrive into the game fresh from picking up the FBD League title. 

In Division 3, Paddy Tally’s Down meet Leinster finalists Laois, while Wicklow and Waterford clash in Division 4. All five games throw-in at 7pm.

Hurling Division 1A
Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium – Live oneir Sport 1

Hurling Division 1B
Dublin v Carlow, Parnell Park

Football Division 1
Mayo v Roscommon, MacHale Park – Live oneir Sport 2

Football Division 3
Down v Laois, Pairc Esler

Football Division 4
Waterford v Wicklow, Fraher Field

