We’ll keep you updated from all tonight’s Allianz Football and Hurling League games.
Liveblog
One late change for Roscommon, with Gary Patterson replacing David Murray.
Roscommon
Mayo
Here’s how Tipperary and Clare will line-out tonight:
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan
2. Cathal Barrett
3. Padraic Maher
4. Donagh Maher
5. Alan Flynn
6. Ronan Maher
7. Joe O’Dwyer
8. Michael Breen
9. Paddy Cadell
10. Dan McCormack
11. Noel McGrath
12. Patrick Maher
13. Jason Forde
14. Seamus Callanan
15. Jake Morris
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy
2. Jason McCarthy
3. David McInerney
20. Jack Browne
5. Aidan McCarthy
6. Conor Cleary
7. Cathal Malone
8. Shane Golden
9. Tony Kelly
10. Diarmuid Ryan
11. Niall Deasy
12. Ryan Taylor
13. Colin Guilfoyle
14. John Conlon
15. Michael O’Neill
Another year of competitive GAA action is about to get underway, with some big Allianz League games on the cards tonight.
On the hurling front, Liam Sheedy begins his second stint in charge of Tipperary with a tricky tie against All-Ireland semi-finalists Clare in their Division 1A meeting at Semple Stadium.
In 1B, Mattie Kenny tastes his first league action as Dublin manager with a home tie against Carlow, who achieved promotion from 2A after a very impressive 2018 campaign.
Like Sheedy, James Horan returns to the Mayo hot seat and he starts off with a clash against neighbours Roscommon in Division 1 of the football league.
The Rossies are under the stewardship of former Galway hurling boss Anthony Cunningham and arrive into the game fresh from picking up the FBD League title.
In Division 3, Paddy Tally’s Down meet Leinster finalists Laois, while Wicklow and Waterford clash in Division 4. All five games throw-in at 7pm.
Hurling Division 1A
Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium – Live oneir Sport 1
Hurling Division 1B
Dublin v Carlow, Parnell Park
Football Division 1
Mayo v Roscommon, MacHale Park – Live oneir Sport 2
Football Division 3
Down v Laois, Pairc Esler
Football Division 4
Waterford v Wicklow, Fraher Field
COMMENTS (1)