15 mins ago

Another year of competitive GAA action is about to get underway, with some big Allianz League games on the cards tonight.

On the hurling front, Liam Sheedy begins his second stint in charge of Tipperary with a tricky tie against All-Ireland semi-finalists Clare in their Division 1A meeting at Semple Stadium.

In 1B, Mattie Kenny tastes his first league action as Dublin manager with a home tie against Carlow, who achieved promotion from 2A after a very impressive 2018 campaign.

Like Sheedy, James Horan returns to the Mayo hot seat and he starts off with a clash against neighbours Roscommon in Division 1 of the football league.

The Rossies are under the stewardship of former Galway hurling boss Anthony Cunningham and arrive into the game fresh from picking up the FBD League title.

In Division 3, Paddy Tally’s Down meet Leinster finalists Laois, while Wicklow and Waterford clash in Division 4. All five games throw-in at 7pm.

Hurling Division 1A

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium – Live oneir Sport 1

Hurling Division 1B

Dublin v Carlow, Parnell Park

Football Division 1

Mayo v Roscommon, MacHale Park – Live oneir Sport 2

Football Division 3

Down v Laois, Pairc Esler

Football Division 4

Waterford v Wicklow, Fraher Field