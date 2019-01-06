11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019

1. Mayo’s Evan Regan slots home the winning penalty past Leitrim goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan
2. Leitrim’s McKiernan and Paddy Maguire battle for a high ball with Regan in the FBD League encounter
3. Tempers flare during the Munster hurling league clash between Waterford and Clare
4. Declan Lynch of Antrim gets tangled in between Armagh duo Aidan Forker and Jemar Hall
5. Jamie Clarke looks on during the Armagh warm-up ahead of his first appearance for the county since 2017
6. Supporters get refreshments before the Antrim-Armagh game
7. Michael McCarry withstands a heavy challenge from Stefan Campbell
8. Limerick players stretch after their heavy McGrath Cup loss to Cork
9. Cork’s James Loughrey looks on after going off injured
10. Sean McSweeney takes a late free for Leitrim with Cork players packing the goal line
11. Donal Burke of Dublin gets away a pass under intense pressure from Laois pair Padraig Delaney and Ryan Mullaney
