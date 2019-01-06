This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019

There was plenty of pre-season action around the country today.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,624 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4426120

1. Mayo’s Evan Regan slots home the winning penalty past Leitrim goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan

Evan Regan scores the winning penalty past goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2. Leitrim’s McKiernan and Paddy Maguire battle for a high ball with Regan in the FBD League encounter

Diarmuid McKiernan and Paddy Maguire with Evan Regan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Tempers flare during the Munster hurling league clash between Waterford and Clare

Tempers flare between the sides. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. Declan Lynch of Antrim gets tangled in between Armagh duo Aidan Forker and Jemar Hall

Declan Lynch with Aidan Forker and Jemar Hall Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

5. Jamie Clarke looks on during the Armagh warm-up ahead of his first appearance for the county since 2017

Jamie Clarke Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6. Supporters get refreshments before the Antrim-Armagh game

Supporters get refreshments before the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7. Michael McCarry withstands a heavy challenge from Stefan Campbell

Michael McCarry with Stefan Campbell Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

8. Limerick players stretch after their heavy McGrath Cup loss to Cork

Limerick players stretch after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

9. Cork’s James Loughrey looks on after going off injured

James Loughrey after going off injured Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

10. Sean McSweeney takes a late free for Leitrim with Cork players packing the goal line

Sean McSweeney takes a late free Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

11. Donal Burke of Dublin gets away a pass under intense pressure from Laois pair Padraig Delaney and Ryan Mullaney 

Padraig Delaney and Ryan Mullaney with Donal Burke Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

