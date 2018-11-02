Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards

FOUR IN-A-ROW ALL-IRELAND champions Dublin dominated this year’s GAA-GPA PwC All-Star football team, while hurling kingpins Limerick did likewise on the small ball front.

GAA stars from across the length and breadth of the country gathered in Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight, suited and booted for the annual awards ceremony.

Players of the Year: Fenton and Lynch. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

All-Stars across both codes were honoured accordingly, while Brian Fenton was crowned Footballer of the Year and Cian Lynch scooped the Hurler of the Year gong.

David Clifford and Kyle Hayes cleaned up in the younger categories.

With the awards done and dusted, the night is most definitely still young but here are some of the best snaps as the elite arrived in style.