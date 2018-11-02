This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards

Have a look through the photos from tonight’s ceremony.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Nov 2018, 9:06 PM
By The42 Team Friday 2 Nov 2018, 9:06 PM
FOUR IN-A-ROW ALL-IRELAND champions Dublin dominated this year’s GAA-GPA PwC All-Star football team, while hurling kingpins Limerick did likewise on the small ball front.

GAA stars from across the length and breadth of the country gathered in Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight, suited and booted for the annual awards ceremony.

PwC All-Stars 2018 Players of the Year: Fenton and Lynch. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

All-Stars across both codes were honoured accordingly, while Brian Fenton was crowned Footballer of the Year and Cian Lynch scooped the Hurler of the Year gong. 

David Clifford and Kyle Hayes cleaned up in the younger categories.

With the awards done and dusted, the night is most definitely still young but here are some of the best snaps as the elite arrived in style.

Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards
1 / 17

  • Declan Hannon with Louise Cantillon

    Declan Hannon with Louise CantillonSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Con O'Callaghan and Aoife Kane

    Con O'Callaghan with Aoife Kane.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Aaron Gillane with Cian Lynch

    Aaron Gillane with Cian LynchSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • David Burke with Laura Madden

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • James McCarthy and Clodagh O'Mahoney

    James McCarthy and Clodagh O'Mahoney.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Padraig Hampsey with Olivia Quinn

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • A view of the Convention Centre

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Ryan McHugh with Bridget Molloy

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Brian Fenton with Sarah Kelleher

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Dáithí Burke and Conor Whelan

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Cathal Mannion with Lauren Quinn

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Colm Spillane with Aoife O'Sullivan

    Colm Spillane with Aoife O'Sullivan.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Aidan Harte with Camilla Hoban

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • illian Buckley with Niamh Dowling

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Eoin Murphy with Gráinne McGrath

    Eoin Murphy with Gráinne McGrath.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Pádraic Mannion with Orla Cunningham

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • Paul Broderick with Chloe O'Toole

    Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

