Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards

FOUR IN-A-ROW ALL-IRELAND champions Dublin dominated this year’s GAA-GPA PwC All-Star football team, while hurling kingpins Limerick did likewise on the small ball front.
GAA stars from across the length and breadth of the country gathered in Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight, suited and booted for the annual awards ceremony.
All-Stars across both codes were honoured accordingly, while Brian Fenton was crowned Footballer of the Year and Cian Lynch scooped the Hurler of the Year gong.
David Clifford and Kyle Hayes cleaned up in the younger categories.
With the awards done and dusted, the night is most definitely still young but here are some of the best snaps as the elite arrived in style.
Declan Hannon with Louise CantillonDeclan Hannon with Louise CantillonSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Con O'Callaghan and Aoife KaneCon O'Callaghan with Aoife Kane.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Aaron Gillane with Cian LynchAaron Gillane with Cian LynchSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
David Burke with Laura MaddenSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
James McCarthy and Clodagh O'MahoneyJames McCarthy and Clodagh O'Mahoney.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Padraig Hampsey with Olivia QuinnSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
A view of the Convention CentreSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ryan McHugh with Bridget MolloySource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Brian Fenton with Sarah KelleherSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dáithí Burke and Conor WhelanSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Cathal Mannion with Lauren QuinnSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Colm Spillane with Aoife O'SullivanColm Spillane with Aoife O'Sullivan.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Aidan Harte with Camilla HobanSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
illian Buckley with Niamh DowlingSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Eoin Murphy with Gráinne McGrathEoin Murphy with Gráinne McGrath.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Pádraic Mannion with Orla CunninghamSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Paul Broderick with Chloe O'TooleSource: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
