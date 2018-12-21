21 of the best pictures from A Season of Sundays 2018

22 YEARS IN and still going strong.

The team at Sportsfile have spent 2018 snapping events at GAA grounds all around the country and the result of their work is this year’s production of A Season of Sundays.

From Limerick’s joy at their All-Ireland hurling breakthrough to the latest Dublin Sam Maguire victory along with the All-Ireland glories of the Cork camogie and Dublin ladies football teams, the 2018 version captures the GAA season.

Here’s a preview of some of the images in this year’s collection and information on how to get your hands on a copy.

1. Celebration time for the Limerick hurlers in August in Croke Park

2. Paddy McGrath and his daughter Isla Rose after Donegal’s championship win over Derry

3. Brian Cody in Portlaoise at the start of another hurling season

4. Stage set in Croke Park on All-Ireland hurling final day

5. Nickie Quaid stops Seamus Harnedy from netting at a crucial stage in their semi-final tie

6. Saturday night lights in Croke Park…

7. And on the same night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the league commences

8. Delight for Laura Treacy as Cork clinch All-Ireland camogie glory

9. Tommy Prendergast and his 15-month-old son Tommy Jnr share in Waterford’s first qualifier victory since 2011

10. Jack McCaffrey and umpire Tom O’Kane watch on as the ball is cleared from danger in Dublin’s win over Galway

11. County chairman Lawrence Phelan salutes Robert Pigott after Laois clinch the Division 4 league title

12. Dean Rock and Lee Keegan after their league showdown in Castlebar last spring

13. Young Offaly fan Kyle Broderick at half-time in Nowlan Park

14. A big moment of controversy in June as Tipperary were awarded a goal against Waterford

15. Damien Comer rises ahead of Jason Foley during the Super 8s showdown in Croke Park

16. Nickie Quaid and Cian Lynch savour that winning feeling after the final whistle against Galway

17. Carlow’s Darragh Foley with his girlfriend Shona Delaney after they claimed a famous win in Leinster over Kildare

18. Clare’s Patrick O’Connor and Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan after a dramatic finale in Thurles

19. Dublin trio Niamh Collins, Sinéad Finnegan and Amy Connolly get to experience All-Ireland success for a second year in a row

20. Jack McCaffrey and his father Noel share another Dublin Sam Maguire triumph

21. A family moment after Limerick’s success for Seamus Hickey, his wife Ellen and their children

