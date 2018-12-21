This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
21 of the best pictures from A Season of Sundays 2018

Sportsfile have released their annual collection of images chronicling the GAA season.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 21 Dec 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,365 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4400286

22 YEARS IN and still going strong.

The team at Sportsfile have spent 2018 snapping events at GAA grounds all around the country and the result of their work is this year’s production of A Season of Sundays.

unnamed

From Limerick’s joy at their All-Ireland hurling breakthrough to the latest Dublin Sam Maguire victory along with the All-Ireland glories of the Cork camogie and Dublin ladies football teams, the 2018 version captures the GAA season.

Here’s a preview of some of the images in this year’s collection and information on how to get your hands on a copy.

1. Celebration time for the Limerick hurlers in August in Croke Park

Galway v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Source: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

2. Paddy McGrath and his daughter Isla Rose after Donegal’s championship win over Derry

Derry v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Source: Oliver McVeigh/SPORTSFILE

3. Brian Cody in Portlaoise at the start of another hurling season

Laois v Kilkenny - Bord na Mona Walsh Cup Group 2 Second Round Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

4. Stage set in Croke Park on All-Ireland hurling final day

Galway v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

5. Nickie Quaid stops Seamus Harnedy from netting at a crucial stage in their semi-final tie

Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

6. Saturday night lights in Croke Park…

Dublin v Offaly - Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 1 Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

7. And on the same night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the league commences

Cork v Tipperary - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 1 Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

8. Delight for Laura Treacy as Cork clinch All-Ireland camogie glory

Cork v Kilkenny - Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

9. Tommy Prendergast and his 15-month-old son Tommy Jnr share in Waterford’s first qualifier victory since 2011

Wexford v Waterford - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Source: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

10. Jack McCaffrey and umpire Tom O’Kane watch on as the ball is cleared from danger in Dublin’s win over Galway

Dublin v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

11. County chairman Lawrence Phelan salutes Robert Pigott after Laois clinch the Division 4 league title

Carlow v Laois - Allianz Football League Division 4 Final Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

12. Dean Rock and Lee Keegan after their league showdown in Castlebar last spring

Mayo v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 4 Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

13. Young Offaly fan Kyle Broderick at half-time in Nowlan Park

Leitrim v Sligo - Connacht FBD League Round 2 Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

14. A big moment of controversy in June as Tipperary were awarded a goal against Waterford

Waterford v Tipperary - Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

15. Damien Comer rises ahead of Jason Foley during the Super 8s showdown in Croke Park

Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 1 Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

16. Nickie Quaid and Cian Lynch savour that winning feeling after the final whistle against Galway

Galway v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

17. Carlow’s Darragh Foley with his girlfriend Shona Delaney after they claimed a famous win in Leinster over Kildare

Carlow v Kildare - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Source: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

18. Clare’s Patrick O’Connor and Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan after a dramatic finale in Thurles

Tipperary v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Source: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

19. Dublin trio Niamh Collins, Sinéad Finnegan and Amy Connolly get to experience All-Ireland success for a second year in a row

Cork v Dublin - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

20. Jack McCaffrey and his father Noel share another Dublin Sam Maguire triumph

Dublin v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

21. A family moment after Limerick’s success for Seamus Hickey, his wife Ellen and their children 

Leitrim v Sligo - Connacht FBD League Round 2 Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

