This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Takeaways from the opening night of Gaelic football's experimental rule changes

It’s still early days, but the signs are positive after last night’s O’Byrne Cup opener between Meath and Laois.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 7:15 AM
53 minutes ago 931 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4384225

Stephen Attride File photo of Laois defender Stephen Attride. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kevin O’Brien reports from O’Moore Park

THERE WAS A slight sense of anti-climax in Portlaoise last night as one of the most dramatic rule-change packages in the history of Gaelic football had a low-key start in the opening round O’Byrne Cup clash between Laois and Meath.

As the 2019 season got underway on a miserable December evening, the Royals ran out comfortable 14-point winners and, by and large, the five experimental rules had the desired effect in improving the game as a spectacle.

The five proposed rule change are:
1. Handpass: Limit to three successive handpasses, after which the ball must be kicked.
2. Sideline kicks: Sidelines except those inside the opposition’s 20m line, must go forward.
3. Advanced mark: A player can call a mark if they make a clean catch inside the 45m line from a kickpass taken by an attacking player on or beyond the opposing team’s 45. The ball must travel a minimum of 20 metres and can’t touch the ground.
4. Sin-bin: The current black card sanction is replaced by ten minutes in the sin-bin.
5. Kick-outs: All kick-outs must be taken from the 20m line and cannot go backwards.

The restriction of three consecutive handpasses had a major impact on how often the ball was kicked. Both Meath and Laois put far more emphasis on the kick pass all over the field and the game benefited as a result.

There were far more contested possessions and plenty of turnovers from either team, with both counties more willing to move the ball into the full-forward line quickly and early by foot. On first viewing, it appears corner-forwards will no longer be forced to live off scraps and may get a steady supply of possession from deep.

The most noticeable difference during the game was how the footpass became the first option for most players, rather than giving off the simple handpass. It also limited the amount of lateral handpassing over and back in front of a defensive screen, with the team in possession more eager to kick an early ball into the full-forward line. 

On just four occasions did the referee blow for four handpasses – twice for Laois in the opening half and twice for Meath in the second. Both of Laois’s transgressions came at midfield but the Royals were denied two point-scoring opportunities.

On both occasions, a Meath player was sent into a scoreable position with a first pass when the play was called back. Andy McEntee suggested after the game that fatigue may have been a factor in those late errors. 

Andy McEntee Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Both sides also more bodies on the half-forward line when they defended, which allowed them to transfer the ball quickly from attack to defence by foot.

Interestingly, a member of the Laois backroom team counted the handpasses out loud on the sideline for the benefit of their players, while McEntee left his players up to their own devices. 

On the negative side, players sometimes availed of sloppy close-range foot passes when three handpasses were already taken. Neither team ran the ball down the middle due to the risk of running out of handpasses, but that took little away from the game as a spectacle.

Of the rest of the experimental rules, the kick-outs from the 20m line saw the majority of restarts being contested in midfield. On some occasions, the respective goalkeepers were able to get short kick-outs away, but most were long 50/50 balls t0 the middle.

Neither Meath nor Laois claimed an advanced mark but in truth, neither side tried it too often. A couple of Meath defenders claimed marks from high balls inside but the wet conditions made making clean catches difficult.

Both teams were still happy to give kickpasses inside that bounced in front of the recipient. With only a couple of weeks of training with the new rules under the belts, it’s likely sides will try to make better use of the advanced mark over the coming games.

Of the other proposed rule changes, it’s still debatable whether the new sideline rule will benefit the game, while the sin bin was not required on the night. 

General view of O'Moore Park General view of O'Moore Park. Source: Cathal Noonan

Referee Fintan Pierce, from the Raheen club in Offaly, is only in his mid-20s but is considered locally to have a bright future ahead of him as the man in the middle. His rise through the ranks has been quick – he only managed his first Offaly SFC final in October – but Pierce had little trouble applying the new rules in O’Moore Park despite difficult weather conditions.

Meath boss McEntee made some relevant points after the game, suggesting a potential tweak to the handpass rule that may work.

“The three hand-pass rule, you know, I could live with that,” he said. “The area of the pitch where it’s difficult is in close to goals where there’s a crowded defence.

How do you beat that only with quick hands, two or three little short hand-passes and all of a sudden (under new rules) you’re in trouble because there’s so many players back there. In a way, it would almost encourage more defenders back there.

“If I was to tweak it I’d restrict to between the two 50s (45m lines). Because I think inside when you get closer to goal, bodies (are) there and it’s going to lead to a lot of rucks and scrums.

“You saw a certain amount of those there tonight,” he continued. “Where fellas are trying to kick a five-yard footpass, it’s going to lead to a lot of turnovers.”

All in all, the initial backlash to the rule changes may have been a little premature. While the handpass limit rules out a goal like Corofin’s brilliant move in this year’s All-Ireland club final, it also removes the sort of back-and-forth handpassing moves outside the 45m line that puts spectators to sleep.

It may be a price worth paying for the overall betterment of the game.

A week before the Allianz Football League begins on 26 January, Central Council must decide whether to extend the experimental rules trial into the league campaign.

There’s plenty of football to be played between now and then and they might need further tweaks, but on first viewing, the rule changes have the potential to greatly improve football.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance
    Messi dazzles with two brilliant free kicks as Barcelona demolish Espanyol in Catalan derby
    LEINSTER
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    'He has the potential to be a fantastic player': Mourinho challenges Pogba to improve mentality
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie