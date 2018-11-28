This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New football rule changes to be reviewed before 2019 leagues following GAA-GPA talks

The five new rule changes will still be implemented during the pre-season competitions next year.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 5:06 PM
Dublin's Brian Fenton and Colm Cavanagh of Tyrone contesting a ball during the 2018 All-Ireland SFC final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin's Brian Fenton and Colm Cavanagh of Tyrone contesting a ball during the 2018 All-Ireland SFC final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that there will be an opportunity to review proposals regarding the experimental Gaelic football rule changes before the start of the 2019 national leagues.

Five new rule changes were debated at an Ard Chomhairle meeting in Croke Park at the weekend, and are set to be experimented during the pre-season competitions and the Allianz Football Leagues.

However, following a meeting between representatives of the GAA and GPA, it was noted that while the first part of this experimentation process will take place during the pre-season competitions, the proposals will then be reviewed before the leagues commence.

“The GAA and GPA can confirm that a meeting took place in Croke Park earlier today that included GAA President John Horan and GPA CEO Paul Flynn,” read a statement released by the GAA.

“The meeting was held at the request of the GPA to seek further clarification on the process for the introduction of the trial playing rules in Gaelic Football.

“It was noted that the initial part of the rules experimentation will take place in the upcoming Provincial Pre-Season competitions.

The GAA confirmed that there will be an opportunity at the next scheduled meeting of Ard Chomhairle on 19 January to review the proposals ahead of the Allianz Leagues.

“The GPA have agreed to continue to liaise with the Standing Committee on the Playing Rules between now and January.”

The rule changes relate to restricted use of the hand-pass, the sideline kick, the introduction of the ‘sin bin’ and the advanced mark.

An amended version of the kick-out proposal was also passed at the weekend, which will see all kick-outs take place from the 20m line without having to pass the 45m line. 

