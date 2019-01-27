This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five players sin binned during Galway's come from behind win over Cavan

Last year’s Division 1 finalists got their league campaign off to the perfect start in Pearse Stadium.

By John Fallon Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,417 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4462261
Maghnus Breathnach with Ciaran Brady and Barry Fortune.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Maghnus Breathnach with Ciaran Brady and Barry Fortune.
Maghnus Breathnach with Ciaran Brady and Barry Fortune.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Galway 0-13

Cavan 0-11

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

FIVE PLAYERS WERE sent to the sin-bin in the second-half of this contest at Pearse Stadium as last year’s finalists Galway came from behind to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Galway had two players binned at separate stages of the second-half but Cavan were reduced to 12 men for over four minutes after three players picked up black cards.

By then Galway had edged in front and Kevin Walsh’s men closed out the win against a Cavan side who only managed four points from play during the contest.

Galway had wind advantage in the opening half but did not make the most of it as far too many of their attacks were laboured and Cavan were able to get numbers back and defend.

An early Padraig Cunningham point was not built on by Galway and Cavan opened up a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes as Pierce Smith and goalkeeper Raymond Galligan pointed frees either side of a superb effort from the right wing by Conor Madden.

Peter Cooke, one of five late changes to the Galway starting 15, kicked a good point for Galway to make it 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of the opening quarter.

Cavan hit back and Martin Reilly landed a fine free from the right and then Jack Brady made it 0-5 to 0-2.

Johnny Heaney with Dara McVeety Johnny Heaney under pressure from Dara McVeety. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Galway hit the next three points, with Shane Walsh pointing a free from the right and Gareth Bradshaw pointing from play before Johnny Heaney had a goal effort deflected over to tie the sides at 0-5 each after 29 minutes.

Cavan finished the opening half on the offensive but missed a couple of frees and the sides went in level at the break.

Reilly and Cunningham exchanged points after half-time but while Galway lost Cillian McDaid to a black, they outscored Cavan by two points to one while down a man for ten minutes.

Jack Brady tied the sides at 0-8 each with a superb point from a sideline on the right but then Galway opened up a two points lead for the first time when Heaney and Gary O’Donnell found the target.

But then Cavan lost three players to black cards with Reilly, Killian Brady and Killian Clarke spending ten minutes in the sin bin along with Galway’s Peter Cooke, and the Tribesmen pushed on to lead by 0-12 to 0-8 thanks to efforts from Ian Burke and Heaney.

Another free by Walsh put five between them but a free from Reilly and a good effort from Cian Mackey reduced the margin to a goal.

That gap was reduced to two with a free from Conor Madden but Cavan were unable to rescue the tie in the dying moments as Galway held on.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-4 (0-4f), Johnny Heaney 0-3, Padraig Cunningham 0-2, Peter Cooke 0-1, Gareth Bradshaw 0-1, Gary O’Donnell 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1

Scorers for Cavan: Martin Reilly 0-3 (0-2f), Pierce Smith 0-2 (0-2f), Jack Brady 0-2 (0-1sl), Conor Madden 0-2 (0-1f), Raymond Galligan 0-1 (0-1f), Cian Mackey 0-1.

Galway

1 Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

4 David Wynne (Moycullen)
3 Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
2 Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5 Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
26 Liam Silke (Corofin)
7 Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

9 Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)
8 Tom Flynn (Athenry)

25 Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)
19 Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
12 Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

20 Padraig Cunningham (Headford)
18 Ian Burke (Corofin)
15 Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Subs:

6 Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen) for Wynne (20)
13 Danny Cummins (Claregalway) for Cunningham (65)
22 Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane) for Flynn (70)
11 Johnny Duane (St James’) for Burke (72).

Cavan

1 Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2 Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)
9 Killian Clarke (Shercock)
3 Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)

12 Martin Reilly (Killygarry)
17 Barry Fortune (Cavan Gaels)
7 Conor Rehill (Crosserlough)

14 Thomas Galligan (Lacken)
8 Michael Argue (Bailieborough)

10 Pierce Smith (Crosserlough)
13 Jack Brady (Ramor United)
5 Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels)

6 Ciaran Brady (Arvagh)
11 Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)
15 Conor Madden (Gowna)

Subs:

22 Killian Brady (Mullahoran) for Fortune (35)
26 Kevin Tierney (Ballyhaise) for Argue (57)
19 Paul Graham (Cavan Gaels) for Smith (61)
25 Cian Mackey (Castlerahan) for T Galligan (65)
21 Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels) for Faulkner (66).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    Martin O'Neill pleased after picking up first win in new role
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie